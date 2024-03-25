Who Is Katie Couric's Daughter Ellie Monahan? All About Her As Former Welcomes First Grandchild

The veteran journalist, Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan, welcomed her first baby with husband Mark Dobrosky on Saturday, 23rd March. Couric announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of the newborn along with his birth details and name.

Who is Ellie Monahan?

Katie Couric's elder daughter, Elinor Tully Monahan, was born in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 1991. She graduated from Yale University and now lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a screenwriter, with credits on TV shows including Mr. Robot and The Boys.

In 2012, during her senior year of college, Ellie penned a Father's Day article for the Huffington Post in honor of her late father, in which she noted, "his absence has become the norm in our household, all my sister and I have ever really known."

She continued, "Though we suffered that devastating loss at a young age (I was six, my sister only two), we have also been very fortunate to have been brought up by a strong, supportive and loving mother whose friends and coworkers ... have and continue to serve as positive role models."

Couric has described Ellie as "a private person." The journalist told AOL in 2019, "She's [Ellie's] actually pretty low-key. When she was 16 and I did an interview with a magazine, I told a story about her and she said, 'Mom, I'd really prefer that you not talk about me in public, and if you do, can you just ask me first?' I was like, 'You're absolutely right.' "

Ellie met her now-husband, Mark Dobrosky, at Yale. The two got engaged on a weekend trip in Ojai, California, in February 2019. Mark proposed with the ring Ellie's late father gave to Couric and they got married on July 4, 2021, at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York.

To celebrate, Couric shared several photos on Instagram of her daughter growing up alongside a sweet written tribute.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders," Couric wrote. "When she wouldn't take off her Belle dress — ever ... When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school … and became a successful TV writer."

The veteran journalist also referenced Ellie's late father in the caption, writing, "Jay would be so proud. Here's to love, here's to joy, here's to the future."

A brief about Katie Couric

Katie Anne Couric is an American journalist and presenter. She is founder of Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. She also publishes a daily newsletter, Wake Up Call. From 2013 to 2017, she was Yahoo's Global News Anchor. Couric has been a television host at all of the Big Three television networks in the United States, and in her early career she was an assignment editor for CNN.

She worked for NBC News from 1989 to 2006, CBS News from 2006 to 2011, and ABC News from 2011 to 2014. In 2021, she appeared as a guest host for the game show Jeopardy!, the first woman to host the flagship American version of the show in its history.

In addition to her roles in television news, Couric hosted Katie, a syndicated daytime talk show produced by Disney–ABC Domestic Television from September 2012 to June 2014. Some of her most important presenting roles include co-host of Today, anchor of the CBS Evening News, and as a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Couric's 2011 book, The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, was a New York Times bestseller. In 2004, Couric was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Katie Couric's daughter welcomed her first baby

Katie Couric shared the news of her daughter welcoming her first child on her Instagram posting a series of photos.

"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds. He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather," she wrote, referring to her late husband and Ellie's father, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 at age 42 from colon cancer.

"Mom and Dad are over the moon, I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed. We’ll have more tomorrow in Wake-Up Call," Couric added, teasing more updates to come about the baby in her daily newsletter.

Couric's post included a photo of the proud parents posing with their tiny son in the hospital. Another shot showed Couric holding her grandson and making an exaggerated surprised face as the baby appeared to yawn.

She also shared a photo of her daughter Carrie meeting her new nephew. Another snapshot showed Couric's husband, John Molner, holding a celebratory cigar as he stood next to Dobrosky.

