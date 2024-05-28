Who Is Mary-Kate Olsen Ex, Sean Avery? All About Him Amid Rumors Of Reconciliation

Mary-Kate Olsen, a fashion designer and former Full House actress, is rumored to be rekindling her relationship with former hockey player Sean Avery, who she was spotted spending time with recently.

They were spotted visiting the new The Row store and hanging out with friend Andy Cohen. Olsen and Avery previously dated back in 2007 and they remained friends throughout the years.

Who is Sean Avery?

Sean Christopher Avery (born April 10, 1980) is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player. During his career in the National Hockey League (NHL), he played left wing for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars, gaining recognition for controversial and disrespectful behavior both on and off the ice.

His agitating playing style led to multiple teams waiving him and having a contract terminated. He led the league in penalty minutes twice, during the 2003–04 and 2005–06 NHL seasons.

After retiring in 2012, Avery focused full-time on working in the creative industry. He has worked in fashion as an intern at Vogue magazine, as a model, as an actor, and as a restaurateur. Avery's memoir, Ice Capades: A Memoir of Fast Living and Tough Hockey, was published by Blue Rider Press in 2017. He has hosted a weekly podcast, No Gruffs Given with Sean Avery since December 2019.

Avery had a small role in the 2005 Maurice Richard biopic The Rocket: The Legend of Rocket Richard, portraying former New York Rangers defenseman Bob Dill. He appeared in a 2007 episode of MADtv with Kings teammates Tom Kostopoulos and Scott Thornton.

He appeared in two movies starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg: 2016's Patriots Day and 2018's Mile 22. In January 2020, Avery announced he was cast in Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. He also appeared in Nolan's Oppenheimer in 2023.

A brief about Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen is an American fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress. She rose to fame in 1987 as Michelle Tanner on Full House, a role she shared with her twin sister Ashley Olsen. In 1993, the Olsen twins co-founded the production company Dualstar Entertainment Group and released 14 films from 1992 to 2004, including It Takes Two and New York Minute.

Mary-Kate and her twin Ashley's success has been marked by their inclusion on every Forbes The Celebrity 100 list since 2002. In 2007 Forbes ranked the twins jointly as the eleventh-richest women in entertainment, with an estimated combined net worth of 100 million USD.

She also starred in the series Weeds and in the 2011 film Beastly before retiring from acting in 2012. In 2006, she co-founded the luxury fashion brand The Row, which expanded to lifestyle brands Elizabeth and James, Olsenboye, and StyleMint. Olsen, along with sister Ashley, has won six awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, including womenswear designer of the year in 2012 and 2015.

