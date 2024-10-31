Are Marvel Fans Getting A Post Credits Scene In Agatha All Along? Deets

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along.

The story of a witch’s coven has concluded, and fans are eager to discover what comes next in this mystical and dark narrative. "Agatha All Along" has released all nine episodes, and those familiar with Marvel are now looking for a post-credits scene.

It has now become a celebrated move by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to conclude their chapter with a post-credit or a mid-credit scene. With the audience waiting for a new and bigger surprise at the end of a movie or a TV series, the studio that has given us epic entries such as Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War has made one revolutionary move.

However, there have been many instances where the project had no post-credit, or even if it did, it had no connection to any of the future films or TV series.

Coming to Agatha All Along has a similar ending. It does not have a post-credit or even a mid-credit sequence that would give the fans an idea of what’s next for the witch’s coven.

While the expected post-credits scene didn't materialize, there's a silver lining. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha is far from done in the MCU, leaving fans with a glimmer of hope for her future.

Just as WandaVision's captivating storyline led us to Agatha All Along, this series could be the gateway to the thrilling world of the Young Avengers, creating excitement among fans.

As the series comes to an end, we learn that Agatha is dead; however, she is still present in the MCU as a ghost.

Moreover, she has a new role, to guide Billy in his mission to find his brother Tommy. This seemingly is a great start for another story in the MCU, leading us to the Young Avengers.

We have already witnessed a meeting between Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop at the end of The Marvels. Now, we can only expect the next venture in the MCU to slowly build up a perfect team and introduce us to all of those fighting the bad guys while being on the younger side.

For those who do not know, the Young Avengers, as seen in the pages of Marvel comics, consists of Billy, aka Wiccan, and his brother Tommy, aka Speed, along with Kate Bishop-the young Hawkeye, Hulkling, Prodigy, Patriot, Noh-Varr and a few more great and super-powered youngsters.

Although Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, hasn’t yet been part of this team in the comics, she plays a big role in the Champions. Looking at the build-up, it is exciting to wait and explore who will finally be part of the Young Avengers.

You can now stream all the episodes of Agatha All Along on Disney+.

