Bowen Yang Reveals One Thing Wicked Cast Members Used To Do Together On Upcoming Film's Set; Find Out

Wicked is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. As the movie nears its release date, Bowen Yang revealed that all the cast members would come together and sing songs from the previous musicals in between takes.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor, who will portray the role of Pfannee, revealed that when the director would say cut, the team would gather at one place and croon to the songs from movies like Rent and Next to Normal.

The upcoming fantasy film will also cast Ariana Grande and Cythia Erivo as the lead characters, while Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Jeff Goldblum will play the supporting roles. Yeoh will play the character of Madame Morrible, the Bridgerton star will portray the role of Fiyero Tigelaar, Slate will play the character of Boq, and Goldblum will star as the Wizard.

Meanwhile, as the actor sat down for an interview with the media portal, Yang went on to continue, “Cynthia had to be incredibly aloof and reserved and in the demeanor of Elphaba. So it was refreshing to see her let loose in between takes.”

Goldblum, too, shared that when he shot with Grade, they too would croon to the lyrics of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The 72-year-old went on to reveal, “We sang it together, and then she did it again on my phone. Oh my God in heaven—it was music, music, music.”

In addition to the cast members singing in between the takes, Yeoh shared that she had to even croon in the film for her character. The actress revealed that she can sing but believes that she is mostly a shower singer.

The Oscar-winning star stated, “I love singing. But normally it’s in the shower, not when there’s other people around,” she says. But she’d need to carry a tune in order to play Madam Morrible, so she worked with a vocal coach before heading to set. “I was hitting notes that I never thought that I would try.”

Meanwhile, Wicked revolves around the story of a young woman who is often misunderstood due to her green skin. As she enters the premises of an educational institution, she meets with Grande, and the duo form a bond of friendship over the course of time.

Wicked is set to release in theaters on November 22.

