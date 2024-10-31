Liam Payne Had Reportedly Resigned From His Solo Music Career On The Day He Passed Away; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The death of Liam Payne shocked the entire music industry as well as the die-hards of the icon. Meanwhile, what happens to be even more shocking are the reports that are surfacing following the songwriter’s demise.

According to the latest reports, the What Makes You Beautiful artist had filed papers for his resignation from the position of director of all four of his companies. As per the document obtained from Companies House, the highly acclaimed musician was about to end his solo music career and had filed his resignation the same day he had passed away.

A report by Times Now suggests that the Best Song Ever artist used his four companies to collect his income from the live shows and recordings. These companies were Hampton Music Ltd, Hampton Records Ltd, Long Play Touring LLP, and Hampton Publishing Ltd.

Per reports, Hampton Music Ltd was worth Euro 17,300 in 2023. Meanwhile, Hampton Records Ltd was valued at Euro 300,000 in the year 2022 however, it later fell to less than Euro 75,000.

Talking about Long Play Touring LLP and Hampton Publishing Ltd, the former had witnessed a massive drop from Euro 135,000 to Euro 17,000 in 2023, with the latter being valued at just Euro 729.

Per Belfast Live, Liam Payne had resigned from the position the director looking at the falling value of these companies.

ABC had reported a partial autopsy that confirmed the They Don't Know About Us artist had several substances in his body when he had passed away, one of which was “pink cocaine.”

Per reports, the drug in discussion here contains a blend of drugs such as meth, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, crack, and more.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Universal Music had scrapped their contract with the singer, following a deal that was made with Capitol Records in 2016. For those unused Capitol Records is a label owned by Universal Music.

Per sources, the artist was unable to recoup the advances that he had taken when the deal was made.

Along with these mounting tensions, Payne's PR had even resigned in October, leaving him without any representatives. For those who do not know, this was just another shock for the artist as it had happened following his former fiancee Maya Henry taking legal action against him.

The fiance had begun legal proceedings against Payne as the late singer was bothering her, trying to reach out.

Liam Payen had released a single Teardrops this year.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

