Call Me Bae 2: We can't keep calm after knowing THIS big update from Ananya Panday-led web series' upcoming season

Ananya Panday made her web series debut with Call Me Bae in 2024. The actress impressed everyone with her performance in the comedy-drama. The series has already been renewed for a second season. Lisa Mishra, who is a part of the show, has now dropped a big update about Call Me Bae 2, and we cannot keep calm. It promises to elevate your excitement.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lisa Mishra was asked about an update on the second season of Call Me Bae. In response, she shared that the shooting would begin this year, 2025. She mentioned that the entire team was very excited to return to the set.

Lisa shared that they all became friends during the first part and credited their director, Collin D'Cunha, for creating an environment "where everyone was an equal."

The actress added, "I know that all of us are begging to be back on the sets!"

For the uninitiated, Lisa Mishra plays the role of Harleen, a reporter, in the show. The cast also includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around Ananya Panday's character Bella, aka Bae. She is a rich girl who loses her wealth one day and has to start afresh in Mumbai.

In September 2024, just a few days after the release of the first season, the makers announced the second installment. The announcement video featured the cast with the text saying, "Bae is here to stay. Season two in development."

The caption of the post read, "Our day couldn't get any bae-tter. Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development."

Check it out here!

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

