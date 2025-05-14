Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 14: Suriya and Pooja Hegde-led romantic actioner fetches Rs 40 lakh; eyes dismal end
Suriya starrer Retro added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 14. The movie is heading towards an unfortunate end.
Marking the first ever collaboration between Suriya and Kartik Subbaraj, Retro failed to live up to expectations. The movie received mixed reactions from all corners, which affected its box office potential massively.
Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro began its theatrical journey well but failed to show the much-needed pace at the box office. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, it opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1 and wrapped its four-day weekend at Rs 34.50 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Further, it crashed on its first Monday due to poor word-of-mouth. The movie could add only Rs 13 crore to the tally from Day 5 to Day 13.
As per estimates, Retro grossed around Rs 40 lakh on Day 14 (2nd Wednesday), taking the total cume to Rs 47.75 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is now in its final legs and is expected to wind its theatrical run soon with an unfavorable end. Let's see which upcoming film will mark Suriya's perfect comeback at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Collections
|1
|Rs 14 crore
|2
|Rs 6.50 crore
|3
|Rs 7 crore
|4
|Rs 7 crore
|5
|Rs 2.50 crore
|6
|Rs 2 crore
|7
|Rs 1.75 crore
|8
|Rs 1.35 crore
|9
|Rs 1 crore
|10
|
Rs 1.40 crore
|11
|Rs 1.65 crore
|12
|Rs 70 lakh
|13
|Rs 50 lakh
|14
|Rs 40 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 47.75 crore
Retro in cinemas
Retro is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.