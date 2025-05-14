Salman Khan on Kaanta Laga NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke Team Bhool Chuk Maaf v/s PVR Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Cannes Raid 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Uorfi Javed Shah Rukh Khan

Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 14: Suriya and Pooja Hegde-led romantic actioner fetches Rs 40 lakh; eyes dismal end

Suriya starrer Retro added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 14. The movie is heading towards an unfortunate end.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM IST | 4K
Suriya
Credits: 2D Entertainment

Marking the first ever collaboration between Suriya and Kartik Subbaraj, Retro failed to live up to expectations. The movie received mixed reactions from all corners, which affected its box office potential massively. 

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro began its theatrical journey well but failed to show the much-needed pace at the box office. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, it opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1 and wrapped its four-day weekend at Rs 34.50 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Further, it crashed on its first Monday due to poor word-of-mouth. The movie could add only Rs 13 crore to the tally from Day 5 to Day 13. 

As per estimates, Retro grossed around Rs 40 lakh on Day 14 (2nd Wednesday), taking the total cume to Rs 47.75 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is now in its final legs and is expected to wind its theatrical run soon with an unfavorable end. Let's see which upcoming film will mark Suriya's perfect comeback at the box office. 

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day  Gross Tamil Collections
1 Rs 14 crore
2 Rs 6.50 crore
3 Rs 7 crore
4 Rs 7 crore 
5 Rs 2.50 crore
6 Rs 2 crore
7 Rs 1.75 crore
8 Rs 1.35 crore
9 Rs 1 crore
10

Rs 1.40 crore
11 Rs 1.65 crore
12 Rs 70 lakh
13 Rs 50 lakh
14 Rs 40 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 47.75 crore

Retro in cinemas

Retro is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

