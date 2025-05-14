Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 20: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer remains rock-steady; grosses Rs 2.25 crore on 2nd Wednesday
Thudarum starring Mohanlal and Shobhana grossed a total of Rs 102 crore in its 14 days of run at the Kerala box office.
Malayalam movie Thudarum is on a mission to break all the existing box office records. The Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer crime thriller, twisted with another genre, won over the audience, and that’s the reason behind its blockbuster wave at the box office.
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum has not only emerged as the new Industry Hit by surpassing the lifetime cume of 2018 but also became the first ever entrant of the Rs 100 crore club in Kerala. This is a huge milestone, to say the least! No trade experts had imagined this kind of reception for Thudarum, a standalone small movie, unlike Laletan’s L2 Empuraan.
As per estimates, the Mohanlal starrer added another Rs 2.25 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 102.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It will be interesting to see where the glorious run of Thudarum ends.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.50 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.65 crore
|20
|Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 102.25 crore (est.)
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
