Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan and Thudarum fetch cumulative Rs 140 crore from Gulf countries in 45 days

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal grabbed his throne back by delivering two historic blockbusters at the box office- L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. While L2 Empuraan emerged as the new Industry Hit at the global box office, the latter grabbed the No. 1 spot in its home state. In addition, Thudarum emerged as the first ever movie to storm past the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala alone. Both films performed aggressively in the international markets. The Gulf countries became the undisputed fort of Mohanlal as both his releases witnessed a record run.

L2 Empuraan and Thudarum collectively grossed approximately Rs 140 crore at the GCC box office in the last 45 days. This is a sensational record, to say the least. No Malayalam movie has ever witnessed such a terrific run in this territory. Elated with back-to-back two historic successes, Mohanlal recently celebrated the occasion with his GCC and Middle East distributor Phars Film.

On the worldwide box office front, L2 Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, grossed over Rs 265 crore in its entire run.

In comparison, the latest Lalettan release Thudarum stormed over Rs 211 crore in its 19-day theatrical run. The family entertainer, co-starring Shobhana, is witnessing a superlative box office trend, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth. The movie is marching towards the lifetime cume of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore) to take the second spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies globally.

Thudarum is in cinemas now

