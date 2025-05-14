Thug Life: Kamal Haasan starrer resumes promotions after postponement, unveiling trailer and audio launch dates

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is all set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Following the initial postponement, the makers have announced new dates for the trailer and audio launch event.

In a recent post, the makers said, “In recent days, we paused our celebrations to stand in solidarity with the nation. We remain deeply grateful for the support, patience, and understanding of our audiences across the world. With renewed clarity and respect for the moment, we now resume the Thug Life journey.”

Advertisement

Underlining their conviction for delivering their craft, the makers announced the trailer will be released on May 17, 2025, at 5 pm. Following the same, the film’s audio launch will be conducted on May 24, 2025, with a live performance by AR Rahman.

See the post here:

Earlier, the makers of Thug Life had announced that they had to cancel the audio launch from the initial date. The makers had taken this decision on account of the Indo-Pak tensions in the country. Initially, the event was supposed to take place on May 16, 2025.

Moving ahead, Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is a gangster action venture with Silambarasan TR appearing as a co-lead. The movie directed by Mani Ratnam marks the director’s reunion with Haasan after decades since their iconic venture Nayakan together.

The film, co-written by Haasan and Ratnam, features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and many more.

Advertisement

Thug Life is musically crafted by AR Rahman, with the makers dropping the first single “Jinguchaa” a while back. Moreover, Ravi K Chandran and Sreekar Prasad are handling the cinematography and editing.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s work front, the legendary actor is next set to appear in the lead role for his movie with action choreographer duo AnbArivu. The film, tentatively titled KH237.

ALSO READ: ‘Rasam or Samraj’: Netizens hilariously debate on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ship name with Raj Nidimoru amid dating rumors