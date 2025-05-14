Padakkalam vs Sarkeet Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali starrer remains behind Sandeep Pradeep’s supernatural comedy
Padakkalam is recording better trends than Asif Ali starrer Sarkeet. Check out the day-wise comparison between the two recent Malayalam releases.
Malayalam movies Padakkalam and Sarkeet are showing underwhelming trends at the box office. While the supernatural comedy is still gaining traction, the Asif Ali starrer couldn't meet the expectations despite winning positive word-of-mouth.
Starring Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and others, Padakkalam witnessed relatively better trends than Sarkeet. Though both movies opened on a similar note, Sarkeet couldn't continue the same momentum as Padakkalam.
For the record, Padakkalam collected Rs 2 crore during its opening weekend, while Sarkeet only collected Rs 1.30 crore. Further, the Sandeep Pradeep starrer managed to collect Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively on Day 5 and Day 6, while the latter could add just Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh on the respective days.
As per estimates, Padakkalam added another Rs 45 lakh on Day 7 while Sarkeet could add only Rs 15 lakh to the tally. Currently, Padakkalam has established a major lead of Rs 1.65 crore over the Asif Ali starrer.
Box office comparison between Padakkalam and Sarkeet is as follows:
|Day
|Padakkalam
|Sarkeet
|1
|Rs 35 lakh
|Rs 35 lakh
|2
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|3
|Rs 55 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|4
|Rs 80 lakh
|Rs 35 lakh
|5
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 20 lakh
|6
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|7
|Rs 45 lakh (est.)
|Rs 15 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Rs 1.60 crore
Padakkalam and Sarkeet in cinemas
Padakkalam and Sarkeet are playing at the cinemas nearby. You can grab your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 6: Dileep’s 150th film wins over audience; adds Rs 90 lakh on 2nd Wednesday