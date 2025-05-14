Thudarum Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal’s family entertainer grosses Rs 211 crore in 19 days; can it surpass Manjummel Boys?

Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is witnessing a historic theatrical run at the box office. The Tharun Moorthy directorial met with a positive word-of-mouth, ultimately driving its box office success. The movie is running in its third week, still dominating all the new releases.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark globally by the end of its third weekend. It added Rs 11 crore in the next two days, taking the total cume to Rs 211 crore gross worldwide in 19 days. Of this mammoth total, the movie fetched around Rs 100 crore gross from Kerala alone, becoming the first-ever movie to do so.

Advertisement

While Thudarum is still storming the box office, it will be interesting to see how it performs on the 4th and 5th weekends. If the movie continues to score big and dominate the box office, it will zoom past the lifetime cume of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore) and emerge as the second-highest-grossing movie of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, the top spot belongs to Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan, which grossed around Rs 265 crore in its entire run. All eyes are now on the box office performance of Lalettan's upcoming releases.

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet? Tell us in the content section.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 5 Indian Films Of 2025 At The Worldwide Box Office So Far: Chhaava reigns supreme; L2 Empuraan and others follow suit