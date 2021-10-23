'Hometown ChaChaCha' star Kim Seon Ho reportedly hospitalised amidst ongoing public feud with ex girlfriend

Updated on Oct 23, 2021 08:37 PM IST  |  98.4K
   
Kim Seon Ho posing at an event
Kim Seon Ho posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)
Advertisement

According to online rumours, actor Kim Seon Ho is said to be hospitalised at a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. Furthermore, some netizens claimed that news reporters are currently waiting in the lobby of the hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of Kim Seon Ho or potentially ask him interview questions.

This comes after the actor publically apologised to his ex-girlfriend in an official statement and also rendered an unconditional apology in private, as confirmed by her. Post his public apology, the actor has maintained a dignified silence despite multiple allegations of rude and obnoxious behaviour by former friends and colleagues, charges vehemently denied by his agency, SALT Entertainment. Also, the actor will no longer be a part of the KBS2 variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. Production teams of movies ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date' also announced that they will be replacing him.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho's agency has officially shut down false rumours about the status of his contract. SALT Entertainment clarified that the agency never conspired with his ex-girlfriend to create unfavourable circumstances for the actor and that he has plenty of time left on his contract before discussing the renewal of the contract. They also ensured that they will support Kim Seon Ho till the very end.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho's agency issues formal statement against false rumours regarding his official contract

What are your thoughts? Share it with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: News1


Comments
Anonymous : In many instances, there are always two sides to these stories. This was a personal issue which should have been kept between the people involved. As atwo sides to a
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I love Kdrama but idk if it’s because I’m from the US but some Koreans are pissing me off, are they really expecting anyone who becoming famous to be perfect with no past mistakes or anything? Who’s never make any mistake in their youth? Then why should someone personal business affect his career, and those sponsors who’s always quick to blur faces or remove add , Shane on them.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I just don't understand how this is ok. I get the he's a celebrity and therefore represents brands etc, however first and foremost he's a human being and will make mistakes, I am more likely to back a brand that shows compassion for shortcomings than this type of cancelation of someone life. Most of the people in condemnation of his actions have something they are not proud of. Unless this was a crime, I just don't understand how we can be so quick to be judge and executioner. If they continue to push him then THEY are no better than him. And would have blood on their hand. The not so HUMANKIND. I pray he's able to overcome this and move on with his life.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Sad that evertime a actor or actress becomes famous in this county , someone is always ready to bring them down with past mistakes . We all have them it seems to be becoming a national sport .
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : She should be responsible as an adult for her actions. It took two adults to create this situation. She should have been responsible and taken preventive treatment or handle the situation in a more private way.
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : This is a form of bullying. Those posting the malicious comments feel comfortable attempting to ruin someone's career and life. They need to be prosecuted. Only the fear of true punishment will curtail those evil people. I will continue to support him. I watch him on the dramas because he is a talented actor. He will weather this and carry on.
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Dotty Lee pozzi from USA, Tennessee
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Itt his personal life, which should have no heart in his career.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All