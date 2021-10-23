'Hometown ChaChaCha' star Kim Seon Ho reportedly hospitalised amidst ongoing public feud with ex girlfriend

According to online rumours, actor Kim Seon Ho is said to be hospitalised at a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. Furthermore, some netizens claimed that news reporters are currently waiting in the lobby of the hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of Kim Seon Ho or potentially ask him interview questions.

This comes after the actor publically apologised to his ex-girlfriend in an official statement and also rendered an unconditional apology in private, as confirmed by her. Post his public apology, the actor has maintained a dignified silence despite multiple allegations of rude and obnoxious behaviour by former friends and colleagues, charges vehemently denied by his agency, SALT Entertainment. Also, the actor will no longer be a part of the KBS2 variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. Production teams of movies ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date' also announced that they will be replacing him.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho's agency has officially shut down false rumours about the status of his contract. SALT Entertainment clarified that the agency never conspired with his ex-girlfriend to create unfavourable circumstances for the actor and that he has plenty of time left on his contract before discussing the renewal of the contract. They also ensured that they will support Kim Seon Ho till the very end.

