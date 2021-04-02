Jeju Island to Jumunjin Beach: South Korean destinations that are in our bucket list thanks to KDramas

Aesthetic destinations are another value addition to us watching KDramas. Here are our picks of top stunning places in South Korea that have us fall in love with them!

South Korean culture is visibly reminiscent of the country’s beauty. With a host of TV shows, movies, and even food, it certainly deserves a place on the list for ‘Wonders of the World’. Since so many of us have indulged into the outspoken representation, perhaps it's time to take a deep dive into some of the actual locations in the country that have served as a backdrop for iconic dramas such as Goblin, Kingdom, Hwarang and more.

With this list, along with bringing forth some of the famous locations, we are also going to give you some information about the history of the place. With some of the most popular scenes in KDramas focusing on the aesthetics of the surroundings as much as the characters, it is time that we bring even more recognition to these spots! All the dreams of travelling to Jeju Island, weren’t they born because of our love for the KDramas? Let’s start our list then!

Korean Folk Village

Perhaps the best place to start needs to be a record of the evolving culture over the years. Korean Folk Village, located in Yongin’s neighbourhood in the Giheung district, has been a staple for KDramas for a long time. This village was created in 1974 and has been rebuilt since then, to present a visual, real and livable record of the past eras. Throwing light on the picturesque architectural beauty, KDramas have played a huge rule in pulling tourist attraction to this place. ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’, ‘Queen for Seven Days’, ‘My Love From Another Star’, and ‘The Moon that Embraces The Sun’, are just some of the various shows that have shot key moments in this beautifully scenic city.

Garden of the Morning Calm

Located in the village of Imcho of Gapyeong County, Garden of the Morning Calm is about two hours towards East of Seoul. Hailed as one of the ‘100 Must-Visit Spots in Korea’, it has certainly earned a place there, and much more. Deliberately designed to have curves and asymmetric proportions, it throws a spotlight on the floral arrangements and the absolutely stunning gardens. Offering the whole scenic view, especially for long range shots, this garden has popularised environmental settings for scores of dramas. A public favourite for a long time, it has definitely enriched the lives of all those who have visited it. Despite being high in demand the whole year round, dramas like, ‘Navillera’, ‘Perfume’, 'She Was Pretty’, are just some of the many popular dramas shot in location.

Jumunjin Beach

Located at the East Coast of Korea, in the town Jumunjin, out north of Gangneung, Jumunjin beach is mesmerising to say the least. With its pristine sandy shore and the crystal clear water, it's something out of a fairytale. With a dense pine forest, beachgoers can take a break from the shores too. With an amazing location to pantomime being a stranded island, this place has something for everybody. One of the most scenic locations in Korea, it is not difficult to believe that it has been featured as a backdrop in loads of dramas. From, ‘Goblin’ to ‘More Than Friends’, and even the epic ‘Hotel King’, Jumunjin beach has earned its spot as a favourite for the people.

Hantangang Sky Bridge

A 200m skywalk, Hantangang Sky Bridge is built across the Hantan river, in the Gyeonggi Province. An architectural marvel in and of itself, the structure has lent itself to some amazingly beautiful pictures and takes. With covering the Hantan river and the surrounding forest area, the scenery needs to be seen to be believed. With dramas like, ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ and ‘Crash Landing On You’, its popularity has shot through the roof. Since the bridge was completed mid-2018, we hope to see it on many more shows in the days to come!

Jeju Island

Last but not the least by far, is Jeju Island. Located in the Jeju Province, this is perhaps the most sought after location in dramas and movies. With waterfalls, lava formations and the gorgeous beaches, it's not difficult to understand why Jeju Island is such a hot spot for the people. Flowers blooming all across the hillside, to the romanticism in the rain, the scene is the closest Earth has to Heaven. The hiking trails especially bring more and more crowds out each year. Dramas like, ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘Jewel In The Palace’, ‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’ and ‘Something In The Rain’, are just some of the mainstream dramas to have been shot here.

What are some of the spots that you would like to visit in South Korea, once the world goes back to normal? Where was it inspired from? Let us know in the comments below!

