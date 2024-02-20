IU unveils quirky Shoppers music video featuring DPR IAN for The Winning comeback; WATCH

IU is back with a bang as she unveils the music video for Shoppers, featuring DPR IAN, as part of her 6th mini-album, The Winning comeback. Fans are in for a treat as Shopper adds another dimension to IU's impressive discography, further solidifying her status as a trendsetting and innovative artist in the K-pop industry.

IU’s Shopper featuring DPR IAN unveiled

IU's latest music video for Shopper featuring DPR IAN, released on February 20, is a whimsical journey into a fantastical supermarket world. The captivating song is part of IU's highly anticipated sixth mini-album, The Winning. Directed and narrated by DPR IAN, the video unfolds in a seemingly ordinary supermarket that transforms into a realm of extraordinary wonders.

DPR IAN sets the stage with a poetic narration, describing the shop as more than just an ordinary place, filled with extraordinary items. The cinematic music video aligns with the fantasy theme, portraying IU as a modern-day Robin Hood using magic to share riches.

Shopper is one of the title tracks from IU's mini-album, joined by Holssi and Love Wins All. The song explores the idea of fulfilling one's wish list of desires. The music video, with its imaginative storytelling and IU's enchanting vocals, adds another layer of excitement to the singer's versatile repertoire.

Watch IU’s Shopper music video featuring DPR IAN here;

As fans delve into the dreamy world of Shopper, IU continues to showcase her creativity and ability to transcend musical boundaries with each release.

IU returns with 6th mini-album The Winning

IU's much-anticipated sixth mini-album, The Winning, has finally dropped, featuring a diverse musical journey with tracks like Shopper, Holssi, and Love Wins All. Adding to the excitement, IU will release the music video for Shh.., a collaboration with Hyein from NewJeans and Cho Won Sun of Roller Coaster, on February 23. What makes this release even more special is the inclusion of actress Tang Wei from Decision to Leave in the Shh.. music video.

This mini-album follows IU's successful 2021 release, Pieces, marking her first solo comeback. The Winning also includes her pre-release single Love Wins All which featured BTS' V in the cinematic music video directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae Hwa.

As IU embarks on her H.E.R. world tour starting in March, The Winning sets the stage for her global journey across Asia, Europe, and the US, with performances scheduled until August 2024. Fans can now immerse themselves in IU's latest musical offerings, anticipating the unique blend of creativity and storytelling that defines her artistry.

