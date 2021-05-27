Kim Seon Ho shares his favourite dream and what changed post the overwhelming success of Start Up

Kim Seon Ho teamed up with Kenzo Parfums for W Korea! Read on to find out.

There is something inevitably charming and earnest about actor Kim Seon Ho! The talented actor rose to superstardom with Start Up, where he played Han Ji Pyeong, a tough-looking investor who has a soft heart and harbours honest feelings for his childhood pen-friend, Seo Dal Mi (Suzy). He doubles up as her Start Up's mentor to protect her. Despite, not getting the girl in end, Kim Seon Ho won audiences' hearts worldwide. In a recent collaboration with Kenzo Parfums for W Korea, the actor shared his humble dreams and what changed post the overwhelming success of Start Up.

Kim Seon Ho revealed a loving piece of advice his parents gave him when he was young. He shared that just holding a script made him nervous as if that alone made him amount to something. He further shared that he was never ambitious about fame or money and dreams is all he could afford to have. He revealed that since he came from a humble background, his parents could never afford to have a dream, but allowed him to live his life while dreaming and he is truly happy about that. He further shared that even when he didn't know a concrete way of fulfilling his dream, he always had a dream each day.

No interview is complete without a mention of his hit TV show Start Up and Kim Seon Ho revealed that his brand endorsements have doubled since and he has been inundated with calls and messages ever since. The actor is all set to star in Seashore Village Cha Cha Cha alongside Shin Min Ah.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Start Up actor Kim Seon Ho shares THIS is his favourite aspect about acting

Are you excited to watch Kim Seon Ho in his next drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×