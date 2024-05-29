Krystal Jung confirms special appearance in Song Seung Heon’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Krystal Jung, the popular actress who was last seen in the rom-com Crazy Love has confirmed she will be making a special appearance in The Player 2: Master of Swindlers. The news has created a wave of happiness among the fans of Player as she had been the lead in season 1.

Krystal Jung confirms cameo in The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Krystal Jung will be reuniting with Song Seung Heon, the star of the hit action drama Player in its upcoming season 2 for a cameo. The actress led season one of Player which was a big hit alongside Song Seung Heon. Hence, the confirmation of her special appearance in The Player 2: Master of Swindlers has made fans eager to see her back with the team.

Krystal Jung’s special appearance was confirmed on May 29, 2024, KST. In season 1 of Player, she portrayed the master driver of the team, Cha Ah Ryeong. The hopes are that she might be returning to the same role, adding more substance to the cameo.

Meanwhile, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers is set to premiere on tvN on June 3, 2024, and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will see the return of Song Seung Heon, Lee Si Eon, and Tae Won Suk.

Along with them, the new stars that have joined the cast as leads are Oh Yeon Seo and Jang Gyu Ri. Season 2 will be a direct sequel to season 1 and the group of con artists will again band together to plan a heist and take money from the obnoxious rich people.

More about Krystal Jung

Krystal Jung is a South Korean actress and singer. She recently released a solo cover of Leila Hathaway's hit song I'm Coming Back.

As an actress, she has given memorable roles in K-dramas The Heirs, Crazy Love, The Bride of Habaek, Prison Playbook, Player, Police University, and Search. She is set to appear in a Chinese film titled Unexpected Love and drama Graduation Season.

