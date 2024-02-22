The Heirs star Krystal Jung joins new agency; drops new music cover and plans for solo release

Krystal Jung, known as the former member of second-generation girl group f(X), has reportedly joined a new agency named Beasts & Natives Alike, shortened as BANA. Find out the details below.

The Heirs star Krystal Jung joins new agency

On February 22, it was confirmed by Korean media outlets that Krystal Jung is signing with a new agency named Beasts & Natives Alike, shortened as BANA.

This surprising revelation may be a hint of a new journey for her music career, which she also teased on the same day.

Krystal Jung drops new music cover, hinting solo music career

Through her active Soundcloud account, The Heirs star released a cover of the song “I’m Coming Back”. Krystal made a unique arrangement to the 1990 song by American singer Lalah Hathaway. The cover featuring Krystal’s soulful voice has already garnered significant attention.

Fans are also speculating it is a direct hint of her embarking on a solo music career.

About Krystal Jung's recent activities

Krystal Jung became a household name in the K-drama landscape with her notable appearances in dramas like High Kick 3, Police University, The Heirs, Prison Playbook, Crazy Love, and more.

The former f(X) member also proved herself as a capable actress in many Korean movies like Sweet & Sour and Unexpected Love. She was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama film Cobweb, along with Song Kang Ho, Jeon Yeo Been, and Im Soo Jung.

After the indefinite hiatus of her group f(X), fans expected Krystal to debut as a soloist. But previously, she said, “I have considered becoming a solo singer before, but it didn't work out as I couldn’t find the right song and also my schedule is busy with acting works. If the opportunity comes, I'd love to be on stage again. I miss the joy of performing on stage and exchanging energy with the audience. I truly want to feel that again.”

About Krystal's new agency BANA

Beasts & Natives Alike, collectively known as BANA is an entertainment agency who produces and executes impressive projects blending music, fashion, exhibitions, videos, and performances. Krystal’s new agency BANA also homed many distinguishing artists of various fields such as 250, the producer behind NewJeans’ many hits, rapper Kim Ximya, and Beenzino.

Meanwhile, Though she hasn't announced anything officially, with the latest update, It seems like Krystal finally found the opportunity to embark on a solo music journey, joining hands with the new agency BANA.

