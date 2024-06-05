Lee Je Hoon chooses to play Escape co-star Koo Kyo Hwan’s ‘lover’ in next project; adorable reply garners attention

Lee Je Hoon, the popular South Korean actor who recently led the period crime drama Chief Detective 1958 is set to hit the big screen with an action drama movie called Escape. Co-starring is Koo Kyo Hwan who is no stranger to action given his role in the hit series D.P.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Lee Je Hoon said he would choose to play co-star Koo Kyo Hwan’s ‘lover’ in their next project if it happens. The reaction has since been getting attention online.

Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, upcoming action drama film escape co-stars recently got together for a special press conference. The duo was overflowing with their ‘crazy’ and captivating energy.

During the showcase, an interviewer posed an interesting question to Lee Je Hoon asking if he got the chance to act with Koo Kyo Hwan once more what role would he like to play, or what kind of relationship he would like to have between the characters, enemies, or friends?

Lee Je Hoon won hearts and garnered a lot of attention for his swift reply to the question, ‘lover’. His reply took the audience by storm as they happily shouted for the answer and Koo Kyo Hwan also burst out laughing. Lee Je Hoon added there was no right answer among the options given.

Lee Jee Hoon went on to add why would he choose the ‘lover’ trope or in others a BL storyline, as their present characters in the movie Escape are chasing each other giving rise to a love-hate relationship. He added someone could come between them to which Koo Kyo Hwan said yes.

The video was shared online and garnered a lot of attention, fans at the event and Netizens got excited to see Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan in a possible BL storyline. Meanwhile, escape will hit theatres on July 3.

More about Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is a popular actor who is known for his memorable roles in K-dramas like Chief Detective, Taxi Driver, Where Stars Land, Move To Heaven, and movies Time to Hunt, Collectors, Phantom Detective, and Just Friends among many others.

