Would Lee Seung Hyub debut in K-pop group N.Flying or Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE? Singer and actor reveals

Lee Seung Hyub, known as the dynamic leader of N.Flying and the emerging star for his role as Baek In Hyuk in the popular drama Lovely Runner, recently shared insights into his time on set. In the series, Baek In Hyuk is portrayed as an friendly and warm hearted character, easily forming connections with others. He holds a significant role as the best friend of Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, and serves as the leader and guitarist of the renowned band ECLIPSE.

Lee Seung Hyub talks about ECLIPSE, N.Flying and more

The interview started off with a fun question about which team Lee Seung Hyub would choose if he could go back to his debut days. Light-heartedly, he remarked that between N.Flying and ECLIPSE, he'd stick with his N.Flying crew while praising ECLIPSE as absolute superstars.

When asked if his fellow N.Flying members monitored his performance, he chuckled and mentioned that he's typically more serious than his character, In Hyuk. He shared that his bandmates teased him after seeing his portrayal in the drama. They even watched the show together and exchanged screenshots in their group chat.

When discussing the band performance scenes in the drama Lovely Runner, he noted the collective effort put in by everyone involved. He mentioned how Tae Sung (portrayed by Song Geon Hee) took on the bass for the first time, and even Yang Hyuk tried his hand at the bass for the first time as well. They dedicated time to practice together before filming to ensure the ensemble scenes were polished. Despite feeling nervous on set, the actors playing the audience reacted positively, which ultimately helped them pull off the performances successfully.

As he marked his ninth debut anniversary this year, he took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his early days with N.Flying through his portrayal of Baek In Hyuk. He recalled how seeing the fictional band ECLIPSE on the radio in the first and second episodes of the drama stirred memories of their own beginnings with N.Flying. It evoked images of their youthful selves post-debut. He emphasized that the group always maintains a rookie mindset, prioritizing their fans in everything they do.

Lee Seung Hyub talks about Lovely Runner co-stars; upcoming role

Speaking about his co-star Kim Hye Yoon, he fondly shared how she took great care of him right from the first script reading. During times when his energy was low, she would even bring him candy. Despite the demanding filming schedule, she never missed any scheduled activities. Despite the challenges posed by the cold weather, she never complained and instead showed concern for others.

He also opened up about his real-life friendship with Byeon Woo Seok, revealing that from the very first script reading, he felt a genuine connection with Woo Seok's character, Sun Jae. They made efforts to become authentic buddies off-screen as well. They would often share meals and engage in conversations to deepen their bond. Despite their hectic schedules, they managed to find time for phone calls, asking each other questions like, "What are you up to tomorrow?" Despite Woo Seok being older, he suggested they drop formalities and communicate as friends in the drama, a gesture that Seung Hyub truly appreciated.

Speaking about his upcoming role in tvN’s Love Next Door, Lee Seung Hyub teased his character, hinting at some shirtless scenes since he plays a fitness trainer. However, he confessed he hasn't started managing a diet meal plan yet. He concluded by expressing N.Flying's commitment to continuously release albums and connect with their fanbase, N.Fias, worldwide.

With some members soon finishing their military service, he aims to showcase his growth as an actor. Ultimately, he hopes to remain a versatile actor while continuing to make music with N.Flying well into the future, even envisioning himself doing so at the age of 80.

