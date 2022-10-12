21 Best Bollywood comedy movies according to their IMDb ratings

When it comes down to picking the best genre of Bollywood movies nothing really beats Bollywood comedies. This is precisely why you are going to love this carefully curated list of the best Bollywood comedy movies, that are absolute must-watch classics along with their +IMDb ratings. If you have been scrolling through Netflix and Amazon Prime waiting for the algorithm to recommend you an amusing Bollywood comedy, you need to step up your game. Not really, though all you need to do is read ahead for a list of 21 highly-rated comedy movies that will definitely cheer you up even on a dull day. From classics like Andaz Apna Apna to all-time favorites like 3 Idiots, this list has it all. Every comedy movie from the list below has the power to make you laugh like never before. Whether you are looking for something to binge on a lazy weekend or it's a family movie night, this list of movie recommendations is all you need. From romantic comedies to movies with comedy movies with an important social message this list consists of the best picks from Bollywood. Some of them are old gems, some are Bollywood blockbusters, some are critically acclaimed, and some come up in every discussion about Bollywood movies made so far. Below, you will find a list of the best Bollywood comedy movies which can easily pass as the funniest films ever made in Bollywood. Pick any of the movies below or go on a laughter binge, this list of best Bollywood comedy movies is bound to make you laugh out loud.

21 Best Bollywood comedy movies according to their IMDb rating

1. 3 Idiots (2009) IMDb rating: 8.4/10 Duration: 170 min Genre: Comedy, Drama If you are looking for a Bollywood comedy movie that makes you laugh, you cannot possibly do better than 3 Idiots. Released in the year 2009, this coming-of-age comedy film is still winning hearts. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani along with Abhijat Joshi as the co-director and Vidhu Vinod Chopra as the producer and screenplay associate, this movie was a Bollywood blockbuster. Loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel called Five Point Someone this movie has an interesting star cast including, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. The movie is not merely a drama-comedy but is interestingly narrated via past and present-based parallel dramas. The movie revolves around the iconic college friendship of three students at a reputed engineering college. The movie also highlights the social issues of the Indian education system. Director: Rajkumar Hirani | Star cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Duration: 156 min Genre: Comedy, Drama Another iconic movie that’s one of the best Bollywood comedy movies of all time is Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Regardless of whether or not you have already watched this movie, this movie is definitely a mood booster. Released in the year 2003, this Hindi comedy film is still pretty relevant. Again a movie by Rajkumar Hirani but this was his directorial debut. The movie was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was loosely adapted from an American biographical comedy called Patch Adams. With Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, this movie features Sunil Dutt one last time in Dutt’s father’s role which would have definitely been close to his heart. The cast of the movie also includes Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani. Director: Rajkumar Hirani | Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Suni Dutt, Boman Irani, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rohini Hattangadi.

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) IMDb rating: 8.3/10 Duration: 132 min Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is another classic that’s easily one of the best Bollywood comedy movies of all time. The movie was released in 1983 and is one of the best satirical black comedies even today. Directed by Kundan Shah and produced by NFDC, the story of this movie revolves around two friends who attempt to start a photo studio together. While doing so the duo comes across various shady dealings, corruption, and even murders, all that while making the audience laugh. Director: Kundan Shah | Star cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Bhakti Barve, Satish Shah

4. Hera Pheri (2000) IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Duration: 156 min Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime Voted as the best Bollywood comedy film ever made in an online poll by The Indian Express, Hera Pheri is simply the best of the best Bollywood comedy movies of all time. Directed by Priyadarshan and released in the year 2000, this movie features a string of Star cast including, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu. The iconic film is an unbeatable remake of a Malayalam film called Ramji Rao Speaking. The film also has a sequel called Phir Hera Pheri which was released in 2006. Over the years this movie has become a cult classic in the world of comedy. The storyline of this classic revolves around three unemployed men looking for answers to their financial problems but in a fun way. Director: Priyadarshan | Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu

5. Angoor (1982) IMDb rating: 8.3/10 Duration: 131 min Genre: Comedy Angoor is another Bollywood classic directed by Gulzar that was released in 1982. With an iconic star cast including Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma both in double roles. The movie is based on 'A Comedy of Errors by Shakespeare. The storyline of this comedy flick revolves around two pairs of identical twins and the mishaps due to their mistaken identities. Director: Gulzar | Star cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Deven Verma, and Aruna Irani

6. Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) IMDb rating: 8.3/10 Duration: 135 min Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama This 2006 movie, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a Hindi-language comedy-drama that was the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, this movie is definitely a must-watch. The movie is based on the story of a retired middle-class man living in Delhi who tries to get his land from a property dealer along with his sons and their friends. Directors: Dibakar Banerjee, Pravin E. Birje | Star cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, and Tara Sharma

7. OMG: Oh My God! (2012) IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Duration: 125 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy This satirical comedy-drama film called OMG Oh My God! Takes Hindi Cinema to a whole new level. The movie was released in the year 2012 starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Written and directed by Umesh Shukla, this beloved comedy-drama film was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The unique storyline of the movie was based on a shopkeeper played by Paresh Rawal who takes God played by Akshay Kumar to court when he suffered great loss as his shop is devastated by an earthquake which is an Act of God. The movie was loosely based on a Gujarati stage-play called Kanji Virudh Kanji which was inspired by an Australian film called The Man Who Sued God. Director: Umesh Shukla | Star cast: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mahesh Manjrekar

8. Lage Raho, Munna Bhai (2006) IMDb rating: 8/10 Duration: 144 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Another comedy movie you must definitely watch with your family to laugh out loud is Lage Raho Munna Bhai. This movie is the sequel to the first Munna Bhai Movie called Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. This sequel was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released in 2006. If you haven't already, you must definitely watch this comedy classic. The storyline of the movie is based on Munna Bhai’s interesting journey with Mahatma Gandhi. It is undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood comedy movies ever made. Director: Rajkumar Hirani | Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani

9. Andaz Apna Apna (1994) IMDb rating: 8/10 Duration: 161 min Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance When it comes to the best Bollywood comedy movies, the list is incomplete without Andaz Apna Apna. This 1994 comedy film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The movie had a string of stars including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal in a double role along with Shakti Kapoor. The storyline of this movie revolves around two middle-class men who compete with one another for a rich heiress. The movie is a comedy gem, you must definitely watch it if you haven't already. Director: Rajkumar Santoshi | Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor

10. Hindi Medium (2017) IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Duration: 132 min Genre: Comedy, Drama Another exceptional movie that is one of the best Bollywood comedy movies is Hindi Medium. Directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, this movie has a star cast that includes, Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Kumar Dogra and Jaspal Sharma. This is one of the best new comedy movies Hindi, that highlights social issues like the class divide, social issues related to kindergarten admissions in reputed private schools of India, and scams related to it from a hysterical angle. Rumors claim there’s going to be a Hindi Medium 2 pretty soon. The story revolves around a couple Raj and Mita who endlessly strive for the Kindergarten admission of their daughter Pia into an international private school. The couple takes extreme but hilarious measures from changing addresses and living in slums to getting into the school through the RTE quota. Director: Saket Chaudhary | Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Kumar Dogra & Jaspal Sharma

11. Vicky Donor (2012) IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Duration: 126 min Genre: Comedy, Romance This controversial comedy movie by Shoojit Sircar is one of the best performances by Ayushmann Khuranna. Vicky Donor, released in the year 2012 was produced by John Abraham, Ronnie Lahiri, Sunil Lulla Eros International, and John Abraham entertainment. Unlike other Bollywood movies, the movie openly talks about sperm donation and the taboo related to it. The movie was Ayushman Khurrana Bollywood debut alongside Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, and Dolly Awhluwalia and was a hit. The story revolves around a doctor played by Anni Kapoor who owns a sperm bank and a fertility clinic. The doctor was in search of a healthy sperm donor which ends when he meets Vicky, a young-healthy Punjabi boy in need of some fast money played by Khurana. The movie features plenty of humorous scenes and also features a cute love angle between Ayushmann and Yami which is worth watching. Director: Shoojit Sircar | Star Cast: Ayushman Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, and Dolly Awhluwalia

12. Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) IMDb rating: 7.6/10 Duration: 149 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Known for Kartik Aaryan’s monologue, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is one of the best Bollywood comedies, especially for millennials. Released in the year 2011, this Hindi movie features the problems of a toxic dating life. This Bollywood romantic-comedy is written and directed by Luv Ranjan as his debut movie and is produced by Abhishek Pathak. The story revolves around Nishant who starts dating Charu along with a focus on the dating lives of his roommates and best friends Rajat and Vikrant. The movie primarily focuses on how the women dominate them in the relationship. Director: Luv Ranjan | Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ashish Chhipa, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma

13. Hungama (2003) IMDb rating: 7.6/10 Duration: 153 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance This iconic Hindi movie called Hungama is definitely one of the best Bollywood comedy movies out there. Released in the year 2003, this comedy flick was created under the direction of Priyadarshan and the production of Venus Records & Tapes. The story revolves around, a couple of misfits who have misunderstandings about each other's identities and backgrounds which leads to chaotic but comic situations. Director: Priyadarshan | Star cast: Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal

14. Do Dooni Chaar (2010) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 112 min Genre: Comedy, Drama If you like heartfelt comedy movies, you must watch this underrated gem created by Hindi Cinema. Do Dooni Chaar was released in 2010 and is one of the best Bollywood comedy movies ever created. Created under the production of Arindam Chaudhuri and written and directed by Habib Faisal as a debut film, this movie delivers so much more than just laughs. The movie features the iconic Bollywood duo Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh along with Aditi Vasudev and Archit Krishna in lead roles. The storyline revolves around a middle-class school teacher played by Rishi Kapoor. The movie features the man along with his family trying to keep up with the inflation, their fantasies about buying a car, and the problems that come with it. Director: Habib Faisal | Star cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Aditi Vasudev, and Archit Krishna

15. Stree (2018) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 129 min Genre: Horror, Comedy If you like horror and comedies, you must definitely watch this spectacular film. Released in 2018 and created under the direction of director Amar Kaushik, this movie called Stree features an iconic performance by Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie revolves around a small town that’s terrorized by a female ghost who only abducts men late at night once she seductively calls their names. The movie is filled with moments that keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s the perfect balance of horror, comedy, and drama. Watch this for a huge dose of laughter. Director: Amar Kaushik | Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

16. Dhamaal (2007) IMDb rating: 7.4/10 Duration: 136 min Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Any list of Bollywood comedies is incomplete without the mention of Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, this movie features Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. Famous for the iconic red button scene, this movie is definitely one of the best Bollywood comedy movies ever made. The movie revolves around four lazy conmen who are friends. The men have no jobs, no homes, and are broke. They soon hear about a hidden treasure when a dying thief shares some clues about it. The men strive to find the treasure in a hysterical bit chaotic manner. The movie is full of scenes that make you laugh out loud. Director: Indra Kumar | Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi

17. Chachi 420 (1997) IMDb rating: 7.4/10 Duration: 155 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family If you like comedies, you might have heard about this classic comedy. The movie is a Kamal Hassan creation, he is the actor, producer, co-writer, and director of the movie. Chachi 420 was released in 1997 and has been loved ever since. The movie revolves around the desperate divorced man who disguises himself as his only child’s nanny. The situations get pretty messy when the only child's granddad who is the man’s ex-father-in-law falls in love with the nanny who is oblivious to the fact that the woman is none other than his ex-son-in-law. Director: Kamal Haasan | Star cast: Kamal Haasan, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Tabu

18. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) IMDb rating: 7.4/10 Duration: 155 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that was released in 2008. Famous for the song Pappu can’t dance, this movie was loved for the chemistry between Genelia and Imran Khan. If you love comedies, romance, and drama, this movie is just the perfect blend of all three. Written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, under the production of Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, this movie has been beloved by all. The storyline revolves around two best friends played by Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza who are in love with each other but everyone knows that except them. Director: Abbas Tyrewala | Star cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Manjari Fadnnis, and Ayaz Khan

19. Go Goa Gone (2013) IMDb rating: 6.6/10 Duration: 111 min Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Created under the direction of Krishna D.K and Raj Nidimoru, Go Goa Gone is another 2013 Hindi-comedy movie that’s more of a zombie action than a comedy film directed by Raj and D.K. The interesting cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari along with Puja Gupta. The storyline of the film revolves around a bunch of friends, who are out at a rave party expecting to have a great time but end up being infested with Zombies. Directors: Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru | Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari

20. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011) IMDb rating: 6.9/10 Duration: 106 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance If you like teen dramas and you like comedy, you must definitely watch Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. The movie was released in 2011 under the direction of Nupur Asthana as her debut film. The film stars a string of debutant actors including Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Tara D'Souza along with Nishant Dahiya. The film was produced under Y-Films which is a subsidiary of the iconic Yash Raj Films. The film was loosely inspired by a Telugu film called Anandam and talks about the popular social networking website Facebook. Written by Anvita Dutt Guptan, and Pooja Desai, screenplay by Rajesh Narasimhan, and production by Ashish Patil, this movie is definitely a one-time watch. The storyline of the movie revolves around two complete strangers who catfish each other with fake social networking accounts and fall in love Director: Nupur Asthana | Star cast: Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Nishant Dahiya, Tara D'Souza

21. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) IMDb rating: 6.3/10 Duration: 150 min Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance Released in the year, 2009, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is another romantic comedy that you shouldn't miss out on. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi along with screenplay and writing by Santoshi and R.D. Tailan. The film has an interesting star cast which makes it worth watching including, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others. The storyline of the movie revolves around Prem Sharma played by Ranbir Kapoor who is a slacker who which a small club of his own called the happy club. Prem accidentally falls in love with Jenny Pinto played by Katrina Kaif. The movie is filled with hilarious scenes and wacky adventures of the young couple. If you are looking for the best Bollywood movies out there this one definitely counts. Director: Rajkumar Santoshi | Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Darshan Jariwala, and Smita Jaykar