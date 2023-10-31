Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to join new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives? Report

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is soon going to make her on-screen debut. According to reports, she has agreed to be a part of Netflix's reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the initial two seasons, the main cast included Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, offering viewers a glimpse into both their work and personal lives. Now, it’s reported that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be part of the upcoming season accompanied by two other successful female entrepreneurs.

New season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

As per a recent report from Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to join the highly anticipated new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She will be also accompanied by Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. The source informed the portal, “Fabulous Lives is traveling from Mumbai to Delhi. The creative team realized that they needed to introduce new faces into the mix. All three are well-known celebrities based in Delhi, but connected to Bollywood in one way or the other.”

Shalini Passi is an art and design collector who also works as an art advisor and creative director at Pasco Group. She has a close friendship with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Kalyani Saha Chawla is the founder and CEO of a luxury home decor brand specializing in silver items. She's also a consultant for a global luxury fashion brand. All three of these women are close friends with Karan Johar and were delighted to be part of his show.

The source further added, “The story will move forward as Maheep, Bhavna, Seema, and Neelam meet the trio in Delhi.” The report also mentioned that new cast members were brought in because producer Karan Johar noticed the criticism the first two seasons received. Hence he decided to include three influential women entrepreneurs in the show. It also stated that Neetu Kapoor is likely to make a cameo as well in the show.

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, featuring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, showcases the glamorous lives of these four best friends as they navigate the complexities of friendship, family, and their careers. The reality series' second season was released on September 2 and swiftly became one of the popular shows on the streaming platform.

The Karan Johar-produced Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is available on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Seema Sajdeh recalls telling Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives producers she won't lie about her separation