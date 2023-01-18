EXCLUSIVE: Will Sidharth Malhotra only stick to biopics after Shershaah's success?
Recently, Sidharth Malhotra, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about his film, his romantic on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and more.
Sidharth Malhotra, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is one of the most talented actors in town. He is currently busy promoting his film, Mission Majnu. The spy film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Ahead of the release, Sidharth, recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about his film, his romantic on-screen chemistry with Rashmika, the biopic genre and lots more.
'Every biopic will have a different charm to it'
With every film, Sidharth manages to impress the audience with his solid performance. But his power-packed performance in Shershaah left a lasting impact on everyone. Even now, people talk about the film and praise his hard work. During the interview, Sidharth was asked if he ever gets tempted to do a string of biopics just because Shershaah worked for him in a big way. He said that no one can pick a biopic. He also went on to call Shershaah a 'unique' film.
Sidharth said, "No, I don't worry about it. You can't really pick a biopic. I think it has to come to you and every biopic will have a different charm to it. I think Shershaah was one such unique film that I got to be a part of. I really worked hard at making that film happen. After many years of working on it, when it gives this kind of result is very gratifying and it will be eternally special. So I don't know if I can intentionally repeat it."
Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra 'India's Majnu'
On Tuesday night, Sidharth and the team of Mission Majnu hosted a special screening in the city. His rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani was also seen marking her presence. Ahead of their alleged wedding, the duo made waves on social media with their camaraderie. After watching the film, Kiara shared her review on Instagram. In her review, she went on to call Sidharth 'India's Majnu'. She wrote, "An outstanding performance from India’s Majnu! Must Must watch! A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team." Have a look:
About Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and it is slated to release on Netflix on January 20.
