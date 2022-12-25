EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra thought song 'Rabba Janda' would be ideal for Mission Majnu- Here's why

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most awaited films. The film was supposed to be Rashmika's Bollywood debut, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial is all set to release on an OTT platform on January 20. The trailer was unveiled recently at Delhi's India Gate and it left netizens mighty impressed. Ahead of the film's release, the team is now ready to launch the first song titled Rabba Janda today in Mumbai. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it was Sidharth who introduced the song to the producers of his film.

The song Rabba Janda will showcase the romance between Sidharth and Rashmika. The fresh pairing will be seen together for the first time together. The love song of the season will be out today at an event in Mumbai. A source close to the development revealed that it was Sidharth who introduced the song to the producers of Mission Majnu. When he first heard the song, he fell in love with it instantly. He thought the song would be ideal for the film and beautifully portray Tariq and Nasreen’s love story. In the first look poster of the song, the duo looks adorable together.

Kiara Advani's reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu teaser

After the teaser was released recently, Sidharth's rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani was all hearts for him. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "OUTSTANDING. Looking forward" followed by fire emojis. To this, Sidharth replied, "Thanks Ki" with a red heart emoji. The alleged love birds have become the talk of the town. It is being said that they are set to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot soon. On Saturday, they were clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence and their appearance added extra fuel to the marriage rumours. However, none of them have officially confirmed nor denied the news.

