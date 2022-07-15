EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt says current actors have forgotten about 'heroism'; Talks about stardom evolution

Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of the period-action film, Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. In the film, the Agneepath actor will essay the role of the antagonist named Daroga Shuddh Singh. The cast is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated movie and recently, team Shamshera joined for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and spilled the beans about their upcoming film, stardom, and much more.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay was asked about stardom evolving from the 80s till now. Talking about it, he said: "In today's time, I think most of these boys have forgotten what heroism is and what commercial and mass cinema is all about which I think there's nothing to get scared of in working opposite each other. If you don't, then how do you learn? I worked with the biggest actors and the most senior actors as I was growing and I did only one thing was learn from them- Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan), Chintu sir (Rishi Kapoor) from everybody. If you don't work with other actors how do you learn? Don't forget commercial cinema don't get insecure, be open and you'll score man.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has many interesting films in his pipeline. He was last seen in the recently released film, Samrat Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in the romantic-comedy film, Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani in the supporting roles.

