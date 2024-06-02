Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan spends birthday shooting for untitled film co-starring Khushi Kapoor; Report

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is working hard to make a striking appearance in his upcoming films. For this, he even worked on his birthday as per reports.

Junaid shot for his untitled film on his birthday today, June 2. The film also features Khushi Kapoor alongside him.

Junaid Khan is busy shooting for untitled film co-starring Khushi Kapoor

According to IANS, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is spending his birthday on Sunday (June 2) working on his next untitled project, where he shares the screen with actress Khushi Kapoor.

A source close to the actor shared that Junaid will be shooting the entire day for his untitled project with Khushi. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time and showcasing their talent.

Junaid Khan wraps up the schedule of his second film

Junaid Khan shot his second untitled film in the serene landscapes of Japan. He wrapped up the schedule for the same earlier in March 2024.

As per a source close to the film, "Junaid Khan is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule."

According to reports, the film will capture the scenic landscape of Sapporo, a location that has never been explored and seen on the silver screen before. The film continues to build anticipation thus promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside Sapporo's unexplored attractions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. In the first poster of the film, we can see Jaideep in a role of king. He can be seen standing against the backdrop of his huge palace. On the other hand, Junaid in contrast to him has a newspaper in the background. The text on the newspaper read, “Supreme Court Of Bombay.”

