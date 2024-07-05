Maharaj director Siddharth Malhotra reveals Junaid Khan was once denied entry at YRF studios; shares how actor used to travel in auto

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made a striking acting debut with the film Maharaj. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences as well as critics. Junaid who played the role of Karsandas Mulji, was praised for his natural acting.

In a new interview, director Siddharth highly praised Junaid's down-to-earth attitude and revealed that he was once denied entry at the YRF studios.

'I'll throw a party the day Junaid Khan has a tantrum,' says Siddharth P Malhotra

Speaking to India Today, Siddharth P Malhotra shared that Maharaj actor Junaid Khan never had any tantrums and used to travel by auto.

The filmmaker added that he will throw a party the day he (Junaid) has a tantrum. Praising his simple nature, the director shared that for one year Junaid came to his house along with other cast for readings. His court scene and monologue required practice, which went on for a year at the director's place.

"It’s a tough role for a newcomer to do. So he went through a year of rigorous training with Sneha and me. Every time he used to come in an auto. Even my staff would ask ‘Ye Aamir Khan ka beta hai? (Is he Aamir Khan’s son?)’. He’s been a simple, great, honest and very earnest guy," Malhotra said.

Junaid Khan was once denied entry at YRF studios

During Maharaj screening, Junaid Khan was denied entry at the YRF studies because he arrived in an auto. Sharing the funny incident, the filmmaker said that they had a screening on June 13 at YRF and it was also the actor's grandmother’s birthday.

While he and Jaideep Ahlwat were waiting for Junaid, Siddharth got a call from the actor who said that he was denied entry at the studios. "I asked who, to which he said ‘YRF security.’ I told him ‘tu hero hai film ka bolo security ko (you are the hero of the film, just tell the security.’ To which he said that the security isn’t believing it," the filmmaker narrated.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj is currently streaming on Netflix.

