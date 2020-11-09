After NCB raids Arjun Rampal's residence, actor and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned in drug probe

After raiding Arjun Rampal's apartment on Monday morning, the NCB has now summoned the actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Wednesday.

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood celebrity to come under the NCB scanner as the anti-drug agency raided the actor's residence on Monday morning. Just a day after the NCB raided producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence, Arjun Rampal seems to have landed in trouble. After raiding the actor's apartment, Arjun and his girlfriend have now been summoned by the NCB. The couple, who are parents to a 1-year-old son, have been called in for questioning on 11 November.

ANI confirmed the development as it tweeted, "Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November. NCB conducted raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case."

NCB officials on Monday were seen leaving the actor's premises with one official even taking away a large blue suitcase with them. Apart from NCB officials, there was hectic activity outside the actor's residence on Monday as media persons as well as paparazzi were present.

Just a few days ago, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was taken into the NCB's custody for the second time. The NCB's probe in the film industry'sndrug case which came to light after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has led to the arrest of many drug dealers in the city. The arrests of these dealers has led the NCB to its clients which are usually high society clients.

Credits :ANI

