Amid wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to announce her first Hollywood project in 2022?

Over the past few weeks, the attention of everyone who is a fan of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is their rumoured wedding. Reports had initially claimed that Ranbir and Alia maybe tying the knot in December 2021. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that Ranbir and Alia will be getting hitched in January 2022. Amid all the focus on her wedding with Ranbir, a recent report claims that Alia is all set to announce her first Hollywood project in early 2022.

A report by India Today claims that Alia, who has signed up with William Morris Endeavor, is all set to pursue her Hollywood dream. The report claimed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is in talks with a Hollywood Studio and may soon close a deal. The report by the news portal claimed that details of the Hollywood project are not yet known. However, it added that out of many scripts Alia saw, one has caught her attention. As per India Today's report, Alia may announce her first Hollywood project early in 2022.

The report had a source further claiming that Alia wants to pick Hollywood projects of a similar tone to that of star Jennifer Lawrence. As per the report, the actress has received many offers but is being particular about picking the first one. The report further claimed that Alia has asked her Hollywood agency to look 'aggressively' for projects for her. To note, the Hollywood agency Alia signed with also represents stars like Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, Charlize Theron and more.

Meanwhile, recently, Alia shared lovely photos from her Diwali celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and well, once again, fans of the two could not stop gushing over them. On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Both films are all set to release in January 2022. Besides this, she also has Brahmastra with Ranbir and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

