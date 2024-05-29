Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and more jet off to Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration took place in March in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. While the internet was getting over the grand celebrations, the couple is all set to have their second pre-wedding function in Italy. Just a couple of days back, the likes of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more were seen leaving for the gala event.

Now, a while back, more celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and more were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Italy for the grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Bollywood celebs jet off to Italy for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding celebrations

Today, on May 29, a while back, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport while she came out of her car. She served major casual fashion goals in a white t-shirt with a checkered shirt over it, paired with denim pants and white sneakers.

Take a look:

The ever-so-gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor yet again turned heads as she was spotted at the airport. The actress was accompanied by her father, Boney Kapoor. The duo smiled and waved at the paps before they made their way inside the airport.

Take a look:

Up next, spotted at the airport, were the ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor. In the video shared by the paps, KJo keeping his style game top-notch appeared in a black t-shirt paired with denim pants and a black jacket. She also sported white sneakers and stylish yellow sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Lolo looked classy in a black top and matching flared pants. She added a touch of glamour with black sunglasses.

Take a look:

The Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday carrying a no-makeup look was seen wearing a black crop-top with matching jacket over it and blue denims. The actress kept it simple yet impactful radiating charm in the latest appearance.

Take a look:

The Pataudi siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were among others who were seen boarding the flight to Italy. The sibling duo radiated casual elegance. While Sara sported a beige tracksuit, her bother Iggy looked handsome in an all-denim outfit.

Take a look:

Disha Patani also marked her presence at the airport as she flew to the airport.

Take a look:

Notably, the impending event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding is set to unfold on a cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

