This actor started as a reality show contestant and is now doing Karan Johar films; can you guess who it is?

Many actors in the industry have humble beginnings, and with sheer determination and luck, they make it big. Today’s pick is an actor who showcased raw talent on a reality TV stage and went on to become a celebrated name in the film industry. This individual has carved a unique path to stardom. Can you guess who this young star is who continues to break barriers and redefine success in the entertainment industry?

It’s none other than Raghav Juyal. Let’s revisit the dancer-actor’s journey, who is currently garnering appreciation for his stint in Kill.

Raghav Juyal’s shot to fame with Dance India Dance 3

Viewers came to know about Raghav Juyal when his audition clip from Dance Indian Dance 3 went viral. Although he never had any formal training in dance, his unusual style impressed Remo D’Souza and thousands of viewers across the nation. He became the most popular contestant of the season, and there was no looking back for him since then.

After Dance India Dance 3, Raghav became the skipper of team Raghav Ke Rockstars in DID Li'l Masters 2. Two of his students made it to the grand finale. After that, he choreographed for Dance Ke Superkids, and his team was declared the winner.

Thanks to his slow-motion dance style, Juyal came to be known as the King of Slow Motion.

Raghav Juyal as a host

Besides being a talented dancer, Raghav Juyal also proved to be an entertaining host. After his stint as a contestant and choreographer, he hosted several seasons of the dance reality show Dance Plus. Prem Ki Diwali, Dil Hai Hindustani, and a few other shows also saw him as the host.

Raghav Juyal making it big on the silver screen

After exploring and winning over everyone with his dance and hosting skills, the small-town boy went on to make his acting debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable, sharing screenspace with Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal. This was just the beginning, as he went on to do more movies, namely, Bahut Hua Samman, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and most recently, Karan Johar's Kill. The super-successful film saw Juyal in the shoes of a villain.

