Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: List of celebs attending grand event in Jamnagar; SRK to Ranbir-Alia

Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, are poised to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to tie the knot later this year. Their pre-wedding festivities are set to unfold this weekend in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a location of special significance for the Ambani family. Anticipated to be a grand affair spanning three days, the celebrations will see the presence of numerous high-profile names and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

In the lead-up to the event, the Jamnagar airport has witnessed a flurry of activity as guests arrived in the city to partake in the functions. Here's a comprehensive list of all the confirmed celebrities who have graced the venue with their presence for this joyous occasion.

List of celebrities set to grace pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

1. Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan

Today, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Jamnagar, accompanied by his family, including his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, as well as sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. The family exuded elegance as they departed in their stylish cars.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

The power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, graced the destination today, along with their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor. Joining them was Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor. Excitingly, it has been revealed that Alia and Ranbir are gearing up to deliver a dazzling performance, promising to elevate the celebratory atmosphere with their charm.

3. Salman Khan

The beloved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, touched down in Jamnagar late last night, where he was met with an enthusiastic crowd eagerly awaiting his arrival. Salman graciously soaked in the love and adoration, reciprocating with a beaming smile.

4. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was among the early arrivals in Jamnagar, having reached the city a few days ago. She was warmly welcomed with the traditional Gujarati greeting, "Kem cho?" (How are you?), by the paparazzi. Her brother Arjun Kapoor was spotted arriving at the adorned airport today.

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Rani Mukerji, the esteemed actress, arrived recently in anticipation of the pre-wedding celebrations and was greeted with warmth at the airport. Engaging in light-hearted banter with the paparazzi, she exuded immense happiness, spreading joy wherever she went.

7. Rihanna

International pop sensation Rihanna, reported to be gracing the celebrations with a performance, was spotted arriving in Jamnagar today, all set to set the stage ablaze with her unparalleled talent and captivating presence.

8. Manish Malhotra

Renowned fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra, made his grand entrance at the pre-wedding destination yesterday, igniting anticipation for the sartorial extravaganza he is poised to orchestrate.

9. Manushi Chhillar

