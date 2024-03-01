Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna rehearses song Diamonds; see dazzling stage PIC

Anticipation is at its peak as the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant kick off today, promising to be an unparalleled visual spectacle. Adding to the excitement, international pop sensation Rihanna graced Jamnagar, the chosen destination for the celebrations, with her presence yesterday. A recently surfaced video purportedly showcases her rehearsal for her performance. Additionally, a dazzling picture of the concert stage has been leaked, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the grandeur of the upcoming event.

Rihanna rehearses her song Diamonds ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

Today, a captivating video from last night has emerged on social media, offering a sneak peek into Rihanna's rehearsal for her highly anticipated performance at the pre-wedding extravaganza of soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The distant footage captured the dazzling blue lights illuminating the stage, setting the scene for an electrifying spectacle. In the background, Rihanna's soulful voice can be heard, practicing the iconic lyrics of her song Diamonds, hinting at the mesmerizing experience in store for the attendees.

Watch the video here:

A clip and a stunning picture showcasing the grand stage setup for Rihanna's performance have also surfaced. With intricate details and lavish design, the stage appears to be nothing short of magnificent, promising a visual feast for the senses.

Have a look!

More about guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions

The much-awaited celebrations commence today and will continue until March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In addition to Rihanna, a plethora of high-profile personalities and Bollywood stars are set to grace the event.

Among them, Alia Bhatt, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, arrived at the venue yesterday. Similarly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including wife Gauri Khan, and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, also made their presence felt.

The star-studded guest list further includes the parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Salman Khan, Manushi Chhillar, designer Manish Malhotra, and many more illustrious people from the industry.

