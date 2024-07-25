Meet actor who worked with Priyanka, did classic shows; but is now settled in mountains

While many actors aspire to be in showbiz, drawn by their passion for the craft and fame, some discover their true passion later and switch careers. Several well-known actors have left the entertainment industry to follow their dreams in other fields.

This actress has appeared in several popular TV shows and starred in films with renowned actors like Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Can you guess who she is?

Today’s pick is none other than Kavita Kaushik popularly known as Chandramukhi Chautala from the TV series FIR. The actress had a rollercoaster journey in the entertainment industry. Yet, despite her success and recognition, Kavita chose to step away from the spotlight.

She has received a lot of recognition for her performances but Kavita now lives peacefully in the mountains with her husband, Ronnit Biswas. They run an Ayurvedic business together.

Her Journey in Television and Bollywood

Kavita Kaushik, born on 15 February 1981 made her debut in the television world with the TV series, Kutumb. Later in 2003, she appeared in the popular show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. She has worked in several shows such as Kohi Apna Sa, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Remix, CID, FIR and more.

The former actress has also participated in various reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Bigg Boss 14 and more.

Advertisement

In 2004, Kavita made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Ek Hasina Thi. Kaushik's breakthrough came when she was cast as Chandramukhi Chautala, the lead character in SAB TV's superhit sitcom, F.I.R.

Kaushik has appeared in films such as Mumbai Cutting and Phillum City as well. She has also worked in Priyanka Chopra starrer film, Zanjeer.

Later, Kavita Kaushik made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Vekh Baraatan Challiyan in 2017. She later did two more Punjabi films, Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan and Nankana, alongside Anas Rashid.

Why did she quit the entertainment industry?

Kavita expressed her disappointment with current TV content, describing it as regressive and stating that she no longer wants to be involved with it. She reflected on a time when TV was progressive and offered a variety of shows that entertained everyone. However, she now believes that the content being shown is harmful to younger generations, as she shared in a recent interview with Times Now.

Advertisement

In her personal life, she has been happily married to her best friend, businessman Ronnit Biswas, since January 2017. Together, they run an equally successful Ayurvedic business together.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who once romanced Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and went on to make it big in Hindi films with Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and other bigwigs