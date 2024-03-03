Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya walk hand-in-hand, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra twin, Rani Mukerji and others arrive

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party is getting bigger and grander with every passing day. Today is the showdown of the 3-day soiree that saw thousands of important global personalities walk the red carpet of the event. A while ago, the rumored couple of B-town, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were seen entering the venue hand-in-hand.

Bollywood celebs arrive at the red-carpet pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

In the last couple of days, the internet has been flooded with visuals of several global personalities flying in and out of Jamnagar, Gujarat. That’s because the wealthiest family in India is hosting a gala in honor of their soon-to-be-married son Anant Ambani with his sweetheart Radhika Merchant. On the concluding day of the soiree, several Bollywood celebs were seen entering the event venue, dressed in their finest ensembles. Among them was Janhvi Kapoor who came hand-in-hand with Shikhar Pahariya.

In the clip, the actress looked pretty as she perfectly wrapped a gorgeous pink and golden saree. Wearing a necklace and flaunting a bejeweled belt, she left her wavy hair open and added some flowers to amp up her look. As for her rumored boyfriend Shikhar, he looked handsome in a beige-hued sherwani set.

Take a look:

Next up was the Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who twinned in ivory outfits. While the actress wore a glamorous saree, her husband Sid came rocking an Indo-western outfit.

Take a look:

The Aisha of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in her green and pink outfit. Exuding regal vibes, she came into the event in an Anarkali kurta with a churidar. Donning heavy jewelry and bold makeup, she tied her hair in a twisted braid.

Take a look:

The 90s diva, Rani Mukerji took out the best saree from her collection to drape at the Ambani-Merchant event. As she posed for the shutterbugs, she flaunted her sweet smile. The actress also wore a multi-layered neckpiece with tiny studs. Keeping her makeup minimal, she tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Take a look:

The next actor who was spotted walking the red carpet is ageing like fine wine. If you guessed it’s Anil Kapoor then you’re correct. The Fighter star wore a brown-toned sherwani with white pants and brown boots. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Take a look:

Fondly known as Sanju Baba, Sanjay Dutt also arrived looking as dashing as ever in a gray-hued sherwani which he paired with black pants.

Take a look:

The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted walking along with their rumored boyfriends Shikhar and The Archies actor Vedang Raina respectively. Both the siblings looked gorgeous in saree, reminding us of their mom Sridevi.

Take a look:

Since all of B-town has gathered in Jamnagar currently, Kiara and Sidharth posed with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Khushi-Vedang, and Janhvi-Shikhar in the following clip.

Take a look:

