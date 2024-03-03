Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Madhu Chopra opens up on Priyanka Chopra's absense; says THIS

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant attracted a star-studded guest list, including top Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, many fans noticed the absence of Priyanka Chopra, who is often seen at Ambani gatherings. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, who attended the event in Jamnagar, addressed the actor's absence.

Madhu Chopra reveals why Priyanka Chopra did not attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

During a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Madhu Chopra expressed her gratitude to Anant and Radhika for fulfilling her wish to visit Jamnagar, revealing that it has been a desire of hers for a long time. She said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar. In fact, I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).” When asked about Priyanka Chopra's absence, Madhu acknowledged that Priyanka was not present but refrained from revealing the reason, simply mentioning, “She will make up for it, don’t worry.”

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding fest

Rihanna certainly stole the show during the three-day celebration in Jamnagar, marking the beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The event, attended by a large crowd of 2000 guests, included a star-studded guest list featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more.

The occasion also saw the presence of famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket legends such as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber graced the event, adding to its star-studded ambiance. Rihanna's mesmerizing performance stole the show during the musical evening, followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party for the distinguished guests.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has taken on a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress announced this update on her social media platform.

The actress is also gearing up to appear in the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film, but there haven't been any recent updates about it.

