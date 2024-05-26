WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam head to Chennai for IPL final; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor join

The Indian Premier League 2024, which has kept the excitement going among cricket lovers for the past few weeks, is coming to an end today. Shah Rukh Khan’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match.

Ahead of the intense clash, Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, and his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, were spotted jetting off to Chennai, the venue for the final. Suhana’s friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also headed for the game.

The Khan family gears up to attend the IPL 2024 final in Chennai

Today, May 26, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai as he made his way to Chennai. The actor’s face wasn’t visible to the camera as he got out of his car wearing a hoodie jacket and was covered under an umbrella. SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, was seen at the Mumbai airport as well.

The Archies actress Suhana Khan was accompanied by her younger brother, AbRam Khan, at the airport. Suhana sported a chic look with a green t-shirt and denim pants. The brother-sister duo were captured by the paparazzi as they got their documents checked at the airport entrance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, who is set to make his directorial debut with the series Stardom, donned a casual look for the airport. He wore a white sweatshirt and carried a backpack as he entered the building.

Watch the videos here!

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to cheer for KKR in the IPL final

Suhana Khan’s close friend, Ananya Panday, whom she calls a part of her ‘dream team,’ was also clicked at the airport departures. Ananya flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup look and white co-ord set while waving at the paps. The Dream Girl 2 actress’ mother, Bhavana Pandey, was seen accompanying her to Chennai.

Suhana and Ananya’s BFF, Shanaya Kapoor, was dressed in a brown top paired with jeans as she got out of her car. She smiled and waved at the cameras before proceeding inside.

For the uninitiated, the KKR vs. SRH final is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm tonight at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

