Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul chill with Akansha Ranjan as they soak in Germany's summer; See Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are back in Mumbai but fans are now getting a glimpse of their Germany trip. Thanks to social media, the lovebirds, who often share photos, were sharing moments from their recent trip. However, they didn't post a picture together. The couple's close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan has now done the needful. Looks like Akansha was also in Germany and the besties spent some fun time together soaking in the sunshine.

On Sunday, Akansha Ranjan took to the gram to drop some pictures as the trio enjoyed the German sunshine. In the photos, Athiya, KL Rahul and Akansha Ranjan can be seen chilling in the park, visiting cute cafes and exploring art. Sharing the photos, Akansha captioned it, "all we need is somebody to lean on." Commenting on the post, KL Rahul wrote, "Danke, meine Freundin," which means "Thank you, my friend."

Check out Akansha Ranjan's post below:

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty also took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her time in Germany. From watching art installations to sipping on her favourite coffee, Athiya seems to have had a great time. Check out her post below:

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul visited Germany as the cricketer had to undergo a surgery to treat his injury. He also shared an update with his fans saying, "Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

