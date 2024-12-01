Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Diljit Dosanjh chants Kolkata Knight Riders’ 'korbo, lorbo, jeetbo’ during his Kolkata concert; ‘Thank you for …’

Diljit Dosanjh is taking over the internet with his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. After Pune, the global sensation performed in Kolkata on Saturday night. A video from his tour came under Shah Rukh Khan’s notice as he reacted to the singer stating, 'korbo, lorbo, jeetbo re', the anthem of KKR on the stage.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X and re-shared the video posted by Diljit Dosanjh. In the video, the global sensation in his electrifying voice said, 'korbo, lorbo, jeetbo re' and mentioned that it’s a beautiful tagline of Kolkata Knight Riders. He further admitted that since it’s the IPL team of Shah Rukh Khan, he is bound to like it since he is also a fan of the superstar.

Diljit further mentioned in his video that it’s a great mantra to live by. Reacting to the video, King Khan wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u."

In addition to this, the Border 2 actor mentioned that it is also called the ‘City Of Joy’ and expressed his deep admiration towards Rabindranath Tagore. He urged the crowd to read about the anthem written by Guru Nanak Dev ji as he recited the lines of it too.

Reacting to the post, the official Instagram handle of Kolkata Knight Riders exclaimed, "Dil jeet hi liya aapne!"

Notably, in another heartwarming video from his Kolkata concert, Diljit won over the fans as he introduced his guitarist, Abhishek Dey whose family was also present at the concert. Letting him shine in the spotlight, he revealed that Dey has been working with him for a very long time who in return called the Lemonade singer his "inspiration."

After Kolkata, Diljit is poised to perform in Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. He also added Mumbai to his list upon special demand from his fans.

On the work front, he has the highly-awaited war-drama film, Border 2 in the pipeline. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film led by Sunny Deol features Varun Dhawan and, Ahan Shetty in the pivotal roles.

