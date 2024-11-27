Keerthy Suresh confirms relationship with beau Antony Thattil; Samantha, Trisha, Tovino Thomas and others comment

Keerthy Suresh, the famous South Indian actress, has finally announced her relationship! This morning (27th November), the actress took to her social media handle to share a photo of the couple with the caption:

“15 years and counting. It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).”

This revelation has captivated millions of hearts.

The lovely couple started dating 15 years ago when Keerthy was in high school, while Antony was completing his undergraduate studies in Kochi. Their relationship—a blend of a businessman and an actress—is truly inspiring, and even other celebrities couldn’t hold their excitement as they showered the couple with love in the comments section.

Reacting to their official relationship announcement, Kriti Shetty commented with heart emojis, Kalyani Priyadarshan commented with an evil eye and heart emoji, and Hansika Motwani, Samyuktha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Tovino Thomas commented with love emojis.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film's producer, Priya Attlee, also expressed her joy, writing, “Awwwww my lovessssss.”

Additionally, film producer Karthik Gowda congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations,” and Malavika Mohanan wrote, “Finallyyyyy! Love you both.” She further added, “Also, I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name.” On the other hand, Rashi Khanna teased the actress, and wished them writing, “We know now! Haha…congratulations love.”

Keerthy’s co-star Trishna Krishnan commented with heart and dog emoji. Also, Samantha couldn’t hold her excitement and wrote, “Congratulations my love. NYKE forever.”

Check the comments below:

Other celebrities joined in, congratulating the couple, and the fans couldn’t hide their own excitement either. The comment section was quickly filled with congratulatory messages and love emojis.

After dating for 15 years, the couple seems ready to take the next big step in their relationship. Speculations are rife that they might get married soon.

When it comes to Keerthy’s professional life, she is a well-known actress who has appeared in hit films like Vaashi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD. The actress is now all set to steal hearts again with her performance in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. With every film, Keerthy continues to win the hearts of her fans, who are equally excited to see her grow in both her professional and personal life.

As the love between Keerthy and Antony blossoms, we can’t wait for the couple to get married and begin their happily ever after.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of togetherness and cherished moments.

