Triptii Dimri stole the spotlight at the special screening of her upcoming film, Bad Newz. Embracing a princess-like aura, she donned a mesmerizing sheer white gown, a work of art as I’d like to call it. The intricate details of the gown along with its unique style added to its awesomeness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. We’re in awe of her stunning style game and her ability to slay in whatever she picks.

So, why don’t we delve into the Laila Majnu actress’ world of fashion finesse as we take a closer look at her head-turning all-white ensemble for some sassy inspiration?

Triptii Dimri’s white gown was gorgeous

Triptii Dimri always knows how to turn heads with her mesmerizing outfit choices. She also goes above and beyond to keep her fashion game fresh, and her latest look was no exception. The Bulbbul actress attended the screening wearing a stunning white ‘Jolene gown’ from none other than Deme By Gabriella, which bore a hefty price tag of Rs. 21,500.

The spectacular floor-length piece was made of malai lycra and combined an off-shoulder detailing with full sleeves with a unique twist at the edges. Further, the Animal actress’ gown also had a ruched and pleated draped design at the bust, enhancing the piece’s overall style. It fitted incredibly at the diva’s waist, hugging her curves at all the right places. As a result, the flattering silhouette look that took our breaths away.

Advertisement

It not only gathered at the centre below the waist but also added a touch of sultriness to her overall ensemble. The Bad Newz actress’ pretty gown also featured a rather alluring off-shoulder neckline that added another fiery twist to the modern look. Meanwhile, the sheer detailing and the elegant train of the dress also effortlessly added to the piece’s charm.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress chose to complete her look with matching strappy white heels. These added a rather well-harmonized charm to her look. We’re very impressed! We love how the white piece glowed against the actress’ complexion. It legit looked like it was out of a fairytale. This ensemble definitely proved that Triptii Dimri has some major princess genes.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories and glam choices:

Triptii adorned herself with just the right accessories to match her gasp-worthy white gown. She wore a statement worthy choker-like jewel-studded necklace with a crystal droplet. She also added matching rings on her fingers. These accessories added a bling factor to her look without actually overtaking the dress. It ended up serving a very classy appeal.

Advertisement

In terms of her makeup, Dimri went for some natural-looking makeup that perfectly complemented her fabulous look. She went with a radiant base with nude lips, well-done eyeliner, beautifully blushed cheeks, volumizing mascara, and expertly filled eyebrows.

For the hairdo, she opted for a sleek and straight hairstyle, giving her an ever so relaxed sophisticated look. With a side parting, this sophisticated and supremely manageable hairstyle added to her ensemble’s charm. We genuinely can’t wait to see what Triptii Dimri plans to wear next.

So, what are your thoughts on Triptii Dimri’s elegant outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shows us how to slay the formal way by layering her lace detailed maxi dress with matching blazer