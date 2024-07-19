Triptii Dimri wears same off-white gown as Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul; Who wore the Rs 21,500 outfit better? VOTE

Fashion face-offs are always exciting, and the latest one has got the fashion police on alert. This time, it's between the talented actress Triptii Dimri and the stylish Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Makbul. Both were spotted in an identical off-shoulder gown in recent times. So, we decided to get your vote on who wore the designer gown better.

Sana Makbul and Triptii Dimri’s identical off-shoulder gown

Sana Makbul was the first to sport this stunning piece in June during her grand birthday celebrations, just before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. And Triptii Dimri wore the gown very recently for her movie promotions, Bad Newz. Let's talk about this fabulous gown in detail.

The elegant off-shoulder gown hugs the body like a dream. The design seamlessly blends a tube-coupled top with a modern aesthetic, striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. The see-through net at the waist introduces an element of subtle allure that allows the reveal of skin while maintaining sophistication. The gathered center bottom accentuates the waist, creating a flattering and dynamic silhouette. Made of lycra and net, this gown is all about elegance and style.

The off-white gown is from the premium ready-to-wear designer label Deme by Gabriella, priced at 21,500.00 INR.

Check out Sana Makbul and Triptii Dimri’s style below:

How Sana Makbul and Triptii Dimri styled their look?

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant opted for an elegant updo with a middle partition and properly gelled hair, giving her a chic and polished look. She chose a simple white diamond necklace and small earrings to accessorize, keeping it classy and understated. Her styling highlighted the gown's sophistication and added a touch of grace to her overall appearance.

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri opted for a more relaxed look by keeping her hair open in soft waves. For accessories, Triptii chose a white diamond necklace with a statement green pendant, giving her outfit a pop of color and a unique twist.

Who wore it better?

Now, it's over to you! Who do you think wore the gown better? Was it Sana Makbul Khan with her elegant and polished look, or Triptii Dimri with her relaxed charm? Let us know your thoughts.

