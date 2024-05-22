Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on track for Diwali 2024 release; Kartik Aaryan and team currently shooting for climax: REPORT

Ever since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be a big success, the fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of 3rd part. Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most exciting films of 2024 and stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri as well in pivotal roles.

The latest buzz is that the film's shooting schedule is on track as its climax part is being shot.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team is currently shooting for the climax

As per Bollywood Hungama, the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on track. Kartik Aaryan and the team are currently busy shooting for the climax which is expected to wrap up in the next 7-10 days.

A source has been quoted as, "Despite being confined to a wheelchair throughout the shoot, Bazmee demonstrates an unwavering determination to meet the deadline. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan is juggling the demands of promoting Chandu Champion alongside his commitment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leaving no stone unturned to finish the film’s schedule on time."

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the biggest horror comedies of Bollywood. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba, the film will mark Vidya Balan's return as OG Manjulika to the universe. Additionally, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit will also be seen the pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022 as a sequel to the 2007 cult classic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar in the lead. It proved to be among the early hit films of Bollywood post-lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. The film is inspired from the life of India's first Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik in the lead, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik has Vishal Bharadwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project too in his pipeline. He is also set to feature in an upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri.

