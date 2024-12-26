Bollywood Newswrap, December 26: Poster of Salman Khan’s Sikandar dropped; Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s rom-com’s official title unveiled

As the year comes to an end, the makers are dropping several new updates about B-town celebs and their upcoming projects. Earlier today, the poster of Salman Khan’s Sikandar was dropped, with the team finally announcing the teaser drop of the film. Along with that, the title of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s upcoming rom-com was also unveiled. Scroll down for more buzz from Tinseltown.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 26, 2024:

1. Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser to finally drop on THIS date

On December 26, 2024, Salman Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a new poster of their upcoming movie, Sikandar. It showcases the actor in an intense avatar. The team also officially announced that its teaser will be dropped tomorrow (December 27, 2024) at around 11:00 AM. Directed by Murugadoss Arunasalam, the movie is all set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025.

2. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com’s official title announced

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com is officially titled Loveyapa. Earlier today, the team of the movie, along with Khushi, made the announcement on social media. In the post, they penned, “Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?.” Helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan, the movie will be released on February 7, 2025.

3. B-town celebs drop happy images from Christmas celebration

Several Bollywood celebs celebrated Christmas tomorrow. But today, on December 26, they dropped glimpses of their festivities. Ananya Panday's transitioned from a thigh-high slit dress to comfy pajamas really quickly. Deepika Padukone decorated her tree with an ornament with her daughter Dua's name on it. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared their daughter Lara's adorable first full glimpse. They were joined by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who shared a warm hug. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others also celebrated the occasion.

4. Suhana Khan and her rumored BF Agastya Nanda leave for New Year getaway?

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and her rumored boyfriend, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, were spotted taking a speeding boat in Mumbai. According to reports, the youngsters left for a getaway in Alibaug ahead of New Year’s celebrations. It’s noteworthy that SRK owns a lavish farmhouse in Alibaug, a popular party place for the star kids.

5. Janhvi Kapoor leans on BF Shikhar Pahariya's bro Veer, Arjun Kapoor poses with sisters

Bollywood sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram handles and dropped some fun inside glimpses into their Christmas celebration. While the divas looked stunning in their festive year, they were joined by actors Arjun Kapoor and Veer Pahariya.

In one image, the Mili actress was seen leaning on her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya. In another picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen lovingly posing with their brother, Singham Again star Arjun. He looked dapper in a black pant-suit, which he paired with a white shirt and dark sunglasses.

