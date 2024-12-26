EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham set to play Indian Police Officer Rakesh Maria in his biopic; 26/11 attacks and 1993 blast in backdrop

Over the years, John Abraham has established himself as an action hero doing high-concept action films. The actor has been a part of credible films like Force, Madras Café, Rocky Handsome, Parmanu, and Batla House among others. More recently, he won over the audience with his stellar act of an antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. And now, we have exclusively learnt that John Abraham is set to play the part of Indian Police Officer, Rakesh Maria in his biopic.

According to sources close to the development, a biopic on the life of Rakesh Maria is in the making and will chronicle his journey to solve the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blast, Zaveri Bazaar blast and 26/11 attacks. “Rakesh Maria has been one of the most celebrated cops in the history of Mumbai Police, as he has been the man closely involved in the mission to capture the men behind multiple terror attacks that took place in Mumbai in his tenure from 1981 to 2017. John Abraham is excited to play the part, and he truly believes that the film will be a tribute to celebrate the legacy of Rakesh Maria’s service to the nation,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will go on floors in the second half of 2025. “The cop thriller film is currently in the scripting stage and will be helmed by one of the leading filmmakers of Indian cinema. The makers are aiming to put forth the mechanism of capturing the terrorists, as Rakesh Maria had a method to function and crack all the cases. John too is involved in the process of developing this film, and is charged up to play the role of most celebrated cop on screen. It’s a tribute to the real life hero,” the source added.

Maria’s tale will see his journey from being Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to Director General of Home Guards. Apart from the yet untitled Rakesh Maria biopic, John has two films ready for release – the Dinesh VIjan-produced Tehraan and the Bhushan Kumar production Diplomat. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

