Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua gets the most adorable gift on her 1st Christmas celebration; see PIC

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among Bollywood's most adored couples, embraced parenthood in September 2024 when they welcomed their little daughter Dua. Recently, Deepika shared a special glimpse of her first Christmas celebration with her daughter Dua, and it's as heartwarming as one could imagine. Moreover, the little one got a personalized, transparent bauble on the Christmas tree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared a special picture soaked in love and festive spirit. She shared a close-up image of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Amidst the traditionally decorated spearing lights, red balls, and other small handling tools, the actress put up three transparent baubles. They were tied with classic red and black ribbon and filled with dried flower decorations.

However, the highlight was that those transparent baubles were personalized for her small family with their names "Ranveer," "Deepika," and "Dua" written on them in golden letters. This small yet meaningful addition to their celebration showcased the warmth between the family of three.

For those unaware, these baubles represent the joy and light of the holiday season. Also, they cause a sense of nostalgia and tradition. A few cultures believe that they symbolize abundance and prosperity.

Another highlight was Padukone's caption, which she penned, "My heart is full #gratitude," with some red heart and evil eye emojis. The actress tagged her husband, Ranveer Singh, in the post.

The post immediately caught the attention of netizens, who poured their good wishes for the wonderful family in the comments. One fan wrote, "This year's tree is special and decorated with three names; God bless you all three." Another added, "This Christmas is special for you, Deepika. Enjoy it with your little family. God gifted you with the best gift."

Many fans expressed their joy and curiosity about the couple's daughter. They requested the actress to share a family picture or a little glimpse of Dua and penned, "Can't wait to see Dua," while another said, "This must be such a special one. Wishing you so much love and joy to the three of you."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated six years before they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024, and revealed her name to the public on the auspicious festival of Diwali.

