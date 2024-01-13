Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 13: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare glow at reception; Aamir Khan grooves to Masti Ka Paathshala at daughter's Udaipur wedding

On the thirteenth day of January 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a bunch of engaging news. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their first appearance at their wedding reception. Aamir Khan recreated the dance steps of Masti Ki Paathshala at his daughter's wedding and more. Quickly read today's top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 13, 2024

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's first glimpse from wedding reception

A while ago, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made appearances at their wedding reception in Mumbai. The newlyweds look stunning in traditional outfits. They posed with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and other family members. Have a look:

2. Aamir Khan recreates Masti Ka Paathshala dance steps at daughter's Udaipur wedding

A video that has been shared by DJ Sahil on Instagram shows Aamir Khan dancing to Masti Ki Paathshala from Rang De Basanti. All attention is on Aamir as he aces the hook step of this popular song. Mithila Palkar, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare are also seen matching steps with Aamir in the video.

3. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone struggled to lip sync in Heer Aasmani

The makers of Fighter dropped a BTS video from the shoot of the Heer Aasmani song. The video features the cast and crew shooting in the cold weather of Kashmir. In the video, Deepika Padukone says that the song is about the 'bonding' between the characters adding that it was difficult to lip-synch lines during the shoot because of the weather. The video then cuts to Hrithik Roshan struggling to say lines from the song because of the low temperature.

4. Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan mourn Ek Tha Tiger's stuntman Conrad Palmisano's demise

Director Kabir Khan made a post to express his grief as Ek Tha Tiger's stuntman and Hollywood action director Conrad Palmisano passed away. Sharing a throwback picture from the film's set, Kabir wrote, "RIP my friend, Conrad Palmisano (red heart) Thank you for giving us that fabulous action in Ek Tha Tiger. I will miss you…" The picture features Kabir Kahn, Katrina Kaif, and the late Conrad Palmisano. Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif dropped a prayer emoji.

5. Emraan Hashmi shares heartwarming posts for cancer-surviving son Ayaan

Emraan Hashmi penned heartwarming notes as his son Ayaan Hashmi's cancer diagnosis completes 10 years. One of his posts reads, "Been ten years since Ayaan’s diagnosis on this very day…. The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it… and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers."

Another one was captioned, " "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!"

