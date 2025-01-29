Karan Johar teases Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut: 'I know this family for 40 years'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Ahead of his launch, Karan Johar has shared a heartfelt note for the young talent. He revealed that he has known Ibrahim’s family for 40 years and recalled working with them in different films. Karan expressed his excitement about the audience getting to see Ibrahim on their screens.

Today, January 29, 2025, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In his caption, he reflected on his association with Ibrahim’s parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

The filmmaker recalled meeting Amrita, aka Dingy, when he was just 12 years old. “She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy, & the commandment over the camera she had,” said Karan.

KJo shared that they enjoyed a Chinese dinner and a James Bond movie after their first meeting. He continued, “She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!”

Talking about his first meeting with Saif, Karan revealed that it was in Anand Mahendru’s office. He called the Race actor, “Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim.” He also mentioned their close friendship, which they have maintained to date.

Karan Johar’s post ahead of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut:

Karan Johar shared, “I know this family for 40 years.” He recalled his collaborations with Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, saying, “Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!).” He said that he knew the family’s heart.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director expressed that the family had films in their blood, genes, and passion. He added, “We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see.” Karan concluded by asking everyone to stay tuned as Ibrahim Ali Khan prepares to make his way into the audience’s hearts and screens.

Ibrahim has the film Sarzameen and a rom-com reportedly titled Naadaniyaan with Dharma Productions in his lineup.