Ananya Panday vs Sonam Kapoor fashion face-off: Who styled blazer with shorts outfit better?

Power dressing has traditionally been associated with neat suits and clean lines yet Bollywood celebrities are rewriting the rules. Some of the fashion icons that are popularizing this trend include Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja who have stepped up the game and worn blazers with not only trousers but shorts too!. Let’s decode their fashion face-off and see who nailed the trend better.

Ananya Panday in white blazer and black shorts

Ananya Panday wore a white blazer from the brand Balmain. Her blazer featured black buttons and structured shoulders. The neckline made it look feminine. It also had pockets at the front which gave her a practical touch. Instead of wearing regular pants, Ananya paired her white blazer with black biker shorts with a sporty vibe. They also gave a nice contrast to the blazer.

Ananya kept the accessories simple to let the outfit shine. To accessorize her ensemble, the actress wore a gold chain link choker that complemented her neckline and sleek black heels that added extra inches to her already tall frame.

She opted for clean girl make-up with highlighted and blushed cheeks that added a subtle glow to her complexion. She defined her eyes with winged eyeliner, adding a touch of drama, and opted for a nude color, complimenting her glamorous make-up.

Her hair was styled in a neat ponytail, ensuring all attention remained on her outfit while maintaining a sleek look.

Sonam Kapoor in black blazer and biker shorts

Sonam Kapoor is known for her avant-garde choices. For an event, she wore a charcoal gray blazer from designer Vera Wang which featured exquisite embellishments and a gold badge on the front. She wore the blazer draped over her shoulders. Complementing the structured blazer, she opted for black shorts that fitted her boss babe aesthetics. It gave her blazer a contemporary touch.

Sonam Kapoor’s make-up enhanced her natural beauty. She chose dark kohled eyes paired with a perfectly contoured face that highlighted her complexion. Her choice of traditional gold jhumkas balanced her all-black look. To finish her ensemble, she carried a black Ellie Saab clutch in her hand. Black high heels rounded off her look.

Conclusion

It was interesting to see two Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor attempting the same trend of a blazer and shorts while putting in their individuality and own style. Ananya chose to stick to a more youthful approach with her outfit while Sonam took risks and went all out in her dramatic outfit, especially with the oversized blazer and the statement accessories she wore.

In conclusion, both the looks - Ananya Panday’s chic casual and Sonam Kapoor’s glamorous - are commendable and it depends entirely on the individual’s persuasion while choosing one between the two.

Whether you prefer a playful yet polished look or a bold and daring ensemble, one thing is certain: blazers worn with shorts have become the new power dressing trend in Bollywood. With more and more actors trying their hand at this style, it’s clear that this trend won’t leave Bollywood anytime soon.

