CBIforSSR: Varun Dhawan demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput in a new POST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June sent a shockwave across the entire film industry. The late actor’s family has urged for a CBI investigation in the case. Sushant’s father KK Singh has already filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people accusing them of abetment of suicide, siphoning of finances, threatening the actor, and other allegations. In response to the same, Rhea filed a plea at the Supreme Court for transfer of the case from Patna to CBI.

Meanwhile, the demand for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case has intensified and has spread like wildfire on social media. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and many others have demanded justice for him by sharing #CBIforSSR on social media platforms. has also taken part in this digital campaign and shared a post seeking an investigation into the late actor’s death. For the unversed, the case got transferred to the CBI a few days back.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been investigating the case. The agency has summoned some people in connection to it. Among those interrogated are Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. The late actor’s sister Meetu Singh has also been spotted arriving at the ED office a few days back for getting her statement recorded.

